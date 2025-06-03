Jessie Murph Shares Trailer For Sophomore Album 'Sex Hyseria'

(Columbia Records) Boundary pushing breakout artist Jessie Murph has announced her most daring and transformative project yet with her sophomore album, Sex Hysteria to be released via Columbia Records on July 18th. A bold departure from the introspective grit of her debut, That Ain't No Man That's The Devil, the album dives headfirst into uncharted territory-opening up about themes of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery with a vulnerability and honesty that marks a new chapter in her artistic evolution.

Sex Hysteria is Jessie's most thematically cohesive work to date, peeling back the layers of her story like never before as she transforms personal pain into cathartic, powerful music. Across 15 tracks, she reckons with the past, interrogates inherited trauma, and explores the emotional complexities of growing up in environments where feelings are buried deep. From confronting family wounds to reclaiming her body and desires, she pushes back against the shame and stigma that often silence women who dare to be loud, sexual, or emotionally honest. Sex Hysteria is both a provocation and a reclamation.

Visually, Jessie nods to '60s femme fatales with a classic beehive on the album cover-a bold contrast to the raw, modern truths she delivers within. The album's preview arrives with the seductive new single "Touch Me Like A Gangster," out Friday, June 6th. Jessie debuted the track at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami, marking its first live appearance ahead of the upcoming album. Also featured is the explosive lead track "Blue Strips", already lighting up streaming platforms with its unapologetic lyrics and bass-heavy production. On the album's opener "Gucci Mane," Murph's storytelling takes center stage as she confronts her past, reflects on her journey, and voices complicated emotions with fearless honesty.

In support of the album, Jessie is launching the Worldwide Hysteria Tour, her biggest international tour to date. The tour kicks off July 27 in Phoenix, AZ, and spans major cities across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand before wrapping in Los Angeles on September 27.

Related Stories

Jessie Murph And Sexyy Red Hit The Town In 'Blue Strips' Remix Video

Jessie Murph Announces WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA Tour

Jessie Murph to Headline UPROXX's 'Sparkling Sessions 2.0' Stagecoach Party

Koe Wetzel And Polo G Join Jessie Murph At Coachella

News > Jessie Murph