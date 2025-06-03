Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce Black & Gold UK Tour

(Noble) Critically acclaimed British Blues phenom guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor is pleased to announce five UK concerts in September 2025. The general on-sale coincides with Joanne's new studio album Black & Gold released by Journeyman Records on Friday June 6th.
The tour kicks off at Bath Forum (Wednesday September 24th) and continues at York Barbican (Thursday September 25th), Wolverhampton Wulfren Hall (Saturday September 27th), Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre (Sunday September 28th), and London Cadogan Hall (Thursday October 9th).
Don't miss Joanne Shaw Taylor live with her powerhouse band as she hits the stage with songs from her brand-new album Black & Gold. Known for her blazing guitar work and soulful voice, Joanne fuses blues, rock, soul, and pop into an unforgettable live performance. The evening will also include fan favourites from past albums and nods to blues greats. Widely regarded as one of today's most electrifying live acts, Joanne Shaw Taylor guarantees an unforgettable night of musical brilliance.
