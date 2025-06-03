Kameron Marlowe Launching Seventeen Headline Tour

(SMN) Fresh off the release of his new single, "Seventeen," impacting country radio July 14, gale force vocalist and Columbia Nashville singer-songwriter Kameron Marlowe announces today his headline Seventeen Tour.

With support from country upstarts Lauren Watkins and Dalton Davis, the trek goes coast - to Canada - to coast, with festival stops in Virginia and Pennsylvania to headline shows in Charleston, Fayetteville, Calgary, Vancouver, Albuquerque, Los Angeles, and more.

"I am so excited to be back out west and in Canada this fall. The last time we were in Canada, we were out with Thomas Rhett in below freezing temperatures. Now, we are back with new music and hopefully some better weather," says Marlowe. "We've really been looking forward to these shows and I can't wait to meet y'all soon!"

Tickets for Kameron Marlowe's headline Seventeen Tour go on-sale this Friday, June 6, at 10 A.M. local time, with select pre-sales launching throughout the week.

FALL 2025 SEVENTEEN TOUR DATES

8/16: Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club^

8/28: Woodstock, VA - Shenandoah County Fair 2025+

8/30: Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Community Fair+

9/12: Franklin, OH - JD Legends^

10/5: Charleston, SC - The Refinery Charleston^

10/19: Billings, MT - Pub Station - Ballroom^

10/21: Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall^

10/22: Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre^

10/24: Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre^

10/26: Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House*

10/28: Sacramento, CA - Channel 24*

10/30: San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay*

11/1: Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre*

11/2: Los Angeles, CA - The Novo*

11/5: Albuquerque, NM - Revel*

11/6: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion*

11/7: Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live*

* support from Lauren Watkins

^ support from Dalton Davis

+ Fair / Festival date

