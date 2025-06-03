Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour

(align) Lil Wayne announced his 'Tha Carter VI' tour, a special North American run following the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI and celebrating over 20 years of his iconic Tha Carter album series. The tour will feature special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington across all dates and NoCap on select dates. Tha Carter VI will arrive on June 6, 2025.

Produced by Live Nation, the 34-city tour kicks off on Friday, June 6 at Madison Square Garden with his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden offering fans the exclusive first live performance of his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI in New York City.

Tha Carter VI tour will make stops across North America in Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on October 2.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 6 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited edition poster, specially designed gift, early entry into the venue & more.

THA CARTER VI 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^

Wed Jul 30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach#

Sat Aug 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

Sun Aug 03 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 05 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Wed Aug 06 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 08 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 09 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Aug 11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Fri Aug 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun Aug 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Wed Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 05 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 06 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sep 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Sep 16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 17 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#

Mon Sep 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center^%

Wed Sep 24 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

Thu Sep 25 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena#

Wed Oct 01 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center#

Thu Oct 02 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

^ Already On-Sale

# with NoCap

% Lil Wayne with Special Guests Hot Boys

