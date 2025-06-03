Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour

(align) Lil Wayne announced his 'Tha Carter VI' tour, a special North American run following the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI and celebrating over 20 years of his iconic Tha Carter album series. The tour will feature special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington across all dates and NoCap on select dates. Tha Carter VI will arrive on June 6, 2025.
Produced by Live Nation, the 34-city tour kicks off on Friday, June 6 at Madison Square Garden with his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden offering fans the exclusive first live performance of his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI in New York City.
Tha Carter VI tour will make stops across North America in Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on October 2.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 6 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited edition poster, specially designed gift, early entry into the venue & more.
THA CARTER VI 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^
Wed Jul 30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach#
Sat Aug 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
Sun Aug 03 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Aug 05 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
Wed Aug 06 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 08 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 09 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Mon Aug 11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sun Aug 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Wed Aug 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Fri Aug 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sun Aug 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
Wed Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 05 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 06 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sun Sep 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Sep 16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 17 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#
Mon Sep 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center^%
Wed Sep 24 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
Thu Sep 25 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Sep 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena#
Wed Oct 01 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center#
Thu Oct 02 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#
^ Already On-Sale
# with NoCap
% Lil Wayne with Special Guests Hot Boys
Lil Wayne To Headline Madison Square Garden For Tha Carter VI
Lil Wayne And Diplo Gearing Up For Tahoe Live
Lil Wayne and Young Thug Team Up For 'Bless
Lil Wayne Releases THA FIX BEFORE THA VI Mixtape
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more
Vans Warped Tour D.C. To Be Livestreamed- The Osbournes Going To Comic Con- Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit- more
Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Broken Branches Tour- Kameron Marlowe Seventeen Headline Tour- more
Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- Gigi Perez Announces At The Beach, In Every Life Tour- Sparks Score Career High With 'Mad!' Album- more
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs
Gibson and Michael J. Fox Launch Global Search For Missing 'Back To The Future' Guitar
'Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story' Film Set For Release
Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'
A Day To Remember and Yellowcard Plot Maximum Fun Tour
Kansas Reschedule Tour Dates Due To Illness
Saved By Grace Releasing New Album This Summer
Singled Out: Terra Renae's Ignite Me