Maximo Park Songwriter Duncan Lloyd Shares 'Rituals'

(SP) UK songwriter-guitarist and Maximo Park songwriter Duncan Lloyd presents his new single 'Rituals', a unique pop song born of a challenging year. Blending a modern sound with a deeply personal message about habits and healing, this rotates through a circular, radio-like musical journey. This is the second taste from his new 'Unwound' album (out July 11 via Scotland's Reveal Records), arriving on the heels of 'Laugh So Loud' featuring CLOUD NOTHINGS' JOE BOYER.
The primary musician behind world-renowned rockers MAXIMO PARK, Lloyd's career spans over two decades. A Mercury Music Prize nominee, he has received an NME award, had A-listed singles at BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music (including lyric of the year), with worldwide platinum and gold selling records. His songs feature on 8 hit albums with Maximo Park, consistently charting in the UK Top 10.
"If there is a pop song on the album this is the closest song to one, although it didn't start out that way. I wrote it during a difficult year and as with a few of the songs on the record it's fundamentally a personal message to a loved one... The song is about habits, good and bad. It's also a song about trying to help someone recover."
Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Previews New Album With 'Laugh So Loud' Video
