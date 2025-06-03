Rickie Lee Jones & Patty Griffin Announce Co-Headlining US Fall Tour

(KLM) Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones, two of America's most distinctive and celebrated songwriters, have announced that they will be launching special co-headlining US fall tour.
Dates begin October 10 at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia, MS, and continue through a November 1 finale at Dallas, TX's historic Longhorn Ballroom. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 6, at 10:00 am (local).
"Rickie Lee has been a North Star for me," says Griffin. "Knowing how undeniably sublime she is as a songwriter and performer has kept me more grounded. I mean, with songs like hers, I've reminded myself over and over, women have voices that need to be heard and that have great value." Patty, a two-time Grammy winner, will be releasing her eleventh album Crown of Roses on July 25 (PGM Recordings, Thirty Tigers), produced by longtime collaborator Craig Ross.
Rickie Lee Jones, also a two-time Grammy winner, is writing the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album Pieces of Treasure (2023). In 2021, she published her celebrated memoir Last Chance Texaco, and launched the popular Substack newsletter, Fish Sticks and her podcast, Under the Influences. "We're responsible to our community to share the things we hold dear," says Jones, who focuses the podcast series exclusively on singers. "This is a random collection of the popular music dialogue, as I understand it." Jones will tour the Northeast this summer with her band, including June 30 at Sony Hall in New York City.
PATTY GRIFFIN & RICKIE LEE JONES
July 12 Brevard, NC Brevard Music Center
October 10 Philadelphia, MS The Ellis Theater
October 11 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
October 12 Saxapahaw, NC Haw River Ballroom
October 13 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
October 16 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
October 17 Portland, ME State Theatre
October 18 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre
October 20 Lebanon, NH Lebanon Opera House
October 21 Burlington, VT Flynn Center
October 23 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Music Hall
October 24 North Bethesda, MD Music Center at Strathmore
October 26 Cincinnati, OH Memorial Hall
October 28 Evanston, IL Cahn Auditorium
October 29 St Louis, MO The Pageant
October 30 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
November 1 Dallas, TX Longhorn Ballroom
