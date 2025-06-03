Saved By Grace Releasing New Album This Summer

(APR) Saved By Grace (SBG), the dynamic Christian rock group hailing from Erie, Pennsylvania, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their highly anticipated new album, Palm Of His Hand, which will arrive this August.

Produced by Mark Riddell at Edgewater Music Studios in Houston, Texas, this album marks a significant milestone for the band, as it will be distributed through The Orchard of Sony Music Entertainment.

The album, SBG's third studio effort following the popular "Nashville Recordings" EP, is a collection of eight diverse tracks designed to resonate with a wide range of music enthusiasts. From the hard-hitting energy of "God's Got Me" to the melodic and uplifting "Your Masterpiece," the album showcases SBG's unique blend of alt-rock, blues, and Southern rock influences. As always, Saved By Grace delivers their powerful Gospel message with unwavering passion and authenticity.

The first single from the album is slated for release on June 13th, building anticipation for the full album launch in October. This release is strategically timed to coincide with their 2025 concert series, setting the stage for an extended U.S. tour in 2026. SBG is poised to connect with audiences nationwide, sharing their music and message of hope.

