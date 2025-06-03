Squirrel Nut Zippers Plan Jazz from the Back O' Town Tour

(dmk) Pioneering gypsy jazz ensemble Squirrel Nut Zippers (SNZ) have announced their upcoming tour "Jazz from the Back O' Town" -a spellbinding tribute to the legendary New Orleans neighborhood that gave birth to a musical revolution.
Kicking off Friday, October 10 at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium in Anchorage, AK and running through Saturday, October 25 in Elyria, OH at the Stocker Arts Center, these intimate, yet rollicking and raucous shows, will explore the late 19th Century through the Roaring 20s NOLA Jazz scene as the Zippers provide a delightful view into this vibrant era with reverent, yet exciting, renditions of such seminal classics as Jelly Roll Morton's "Animule Ball," Louis Armstrong's "Back O' Town Blues," and many others. Tickets are available starting Friday June 6 at 10 AM local time.
During the "Jazz from the Back O' Town" shows, the multi-platinum band will also perform favorites from their own catalog, adapted and arranged to more closely echo the sounds of 1920s New Orleans. Additionally, SNZ founder Jimbo Mathus will lend his humorous, insightful musings on both the musical history of one of America's most fascinating cities and the stories and inspirations behind many of the Zippers' most beloved songs.
Jazz from the Back O' Town" will provide a uniquely-historic look at the origins and evolutions of SNZ over the course of their career and the role the music of 1920s New Orleans has played in forming and shaping their sound. Not so much a period piece as a living "peek-behind-the-curtain" of inspiration and celebration.
Official dates for SNZ "Jazz from the Back O' Town" shows are as follows:
October 10 Wendy Williamson Auditorium Anchorage, AK
October 21 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
October 22 Miller Theatre Reading, PA
October 23 Jergel's Pittsburgh, PA
October 24 Payne and Mencias Palladium* Carmel, IN
October 25 Stocker Arts Center Elyria, OH
*On sale August 1.
