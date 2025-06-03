The Psychedelic Furs Launching UK Tour This Fall

(Sonic) This autumn, The Psychedelic Furs have announced their plans to tour the UK, bringing their British post-punk sound to a number of huge venues across the country. Playing the hits, such as "Love My Way", "Heaven" and "Pretty In Pink", and more as well as some deeper cuts from their back catalogue, the band promise a dazzling live show decades in the making.
Kicking off in Wolverhampton on 22nd October, the band will spend the end of October on the road making stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and more. The tour will culminate with a show at the stunning Palladium in London.
The band will be joined on tour by special guest and post-punk icon Anja Huwe, marking her first UK shows in over 15 years. The visual artist and former vocalist of German goth outfit Xmal Deutschland unveiled her debut solo record, 'Codes', last spring via Sacred Bones. Earlier this year, she returned to releasing with "PolarForest", which blended her solo track "Living In The Forest" with Xmal Deutschland's 1987 song "Polarlicht".
Live dates:
22 Oct - WOLVERHAMPTON, Wulfrun Hall
24 Oct - GLASGOW, Barrowland
25 Oct - LEEDS, Stylus
27 Oct - MANCHESTER, Albert Hall
28 Oct - BRISTOL, O2 Academy
30 Oct - BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion
31 Oct - LONDON, Palladium
O2 Pre-sale - 10am, Weds 4th June (Bristol only)
AEG Presents + venue Pre-sales - 10am Tues 5th June
General on-sale - 10am, Fri 6th June
