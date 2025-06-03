VIMIC Reuniting For Show To Honor Joey Jordison

(NSM) Following a successful Kickstarter Campaign, raising over $95,000 to fund the release of the long-awaited Open Your Omen album, VIMIC has announced an event reuniting the band and honoring Joey Jordison. Taking place in Los Angeles on October 3 at Teragram Ballroom, the Joey Jordison Charitable Fund will not only honor Jordison's memory but also celebrate the release of the album.

VIMIC will be supported by Wednesday 13 (who worked with Jordison in Murderdolls) along with some very special guests; there will be exclusive event merchandise available. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6th.

Funds raised from the Kickstarter campaign are being utilized to release Open Your Omen on CD/Double LP, market the album, print merch that Joey Jordison was involved with designing years ago, and produce the reunion event in October. Proceeds from the event will be focused on the Joey Jordison Charitable Fund's partnership with Broken Strings. Broken Strings is a Non-Profit in Iowa (where Joey and his family are from) that gives out guitars to kids in each school district. The family would like to be able to do the same thing, but with drums.

Related Stories

Joey Jordison's Family Crowdfunding VIMIC Album Release

Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46

News > VIMIC