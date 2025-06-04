.

Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern

(SiriusXM) During Tuesday's episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Howard Stern shared an update on Billy Joel's health and discussed a recent dinner they had together.

Howard Stern: I saw Billy Joel two weeks ago. We had dinner together and he said to me, "Yeah."

Robin Quivers: How's he doing?

Howard Stern: He's doing fine.

Robin Quivers: He had some issues. He announced an illness.

Howard Stern: Yeah, he does have issues, but he said, "Yeah, you can tell people, you know, I'm not dying." You know, he wants people to know that. He just, he's gotta deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful. We had a great time with the wives. We had a great conversation. I was telling him, I'm enjoying playing classical music on the guitar.

Robin Quivers: I'm sure that made him happy.

Howard Stern: It did. He lit up 'cause that's what he's into.

Robin Quivers: But not only that, he knows that classical music is the basis of everything.

Howard Stern: Then it was his birthday, I even brought out the guitar and sang "Happy Birthday" to him, then he threw up.

Robin Quivers: I was gonna say, is he all right after?

Howard Stern: He didn't seem real impressed.

