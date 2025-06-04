It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley Coming To Theaters And HBO

() Magnolia Pictures announced today that they have acquired U.S. rights to It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (DELIVER US FROM EVIL, PHOENIX RISING, WEST OF MEMPHIS), from Topic Studios & Fremantle. The film, which world-premiered at Sundance to rave reviews and is currently sitting strong at 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the 90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Grace. Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley's archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, Jeff's former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann, IT'S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY illuminates one of modern music's most influential and enigmatic figures. Magnolia will release the film in theaters (available in Dolby Atmos) on August 8. The film will premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max this winter as part of the "Music Box" series, created by Bill Simmons.

Buckley launched his career at a tribute to his late father, folk musician Tim Buckley, but quickly became a rising star himself and signed to Columbia Records. His only studio album, Grace, was released to astounding reviews and challenged conventional ideas of genre and gender. His intimate and influential cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" further catapulted him to fame. Still, under pressure to produce his second album, he retreated to Memphis to escape the spotlight and the ever-growing glare of the public eye. In a tragic accident, Buckley drowned in the Wolf River in Memphis in 1997, leaving behind an unfinished second album and a legion of devastated family, friends and fans. Over the decades since his passing, Buckley's legend has continued to grow, and a whole new generation of fans has begun to discover his music through all-new channels, including social media. Berg's evocative and sensitive portrait of Buckley makes space for both existing fans and newcomers alike, lifting up and celebrating his timeless body of work.

"With only one studio album, Jeff Buckley became a legend," said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. "Amy Berg has captured his brilliance and complexity in this incandescent film that no true fan can miss."

"I've spent practically my entire career trying to make this film which takes a very intimate look at one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time," said Berg. "I'm so excited Magnolia and HBO have come on board to share this film with the world and give old fans and new audiences a chance to experience Jeff from this unique vantage point. I couldn't imagine a better team to roll this into the world!"

A Topic Studios and Fremantle Film, IT'S NEVER OVER: JEFF BUCKLEY is directed by Amy Berg, and produced by Ryan Heller (A REAL PAIN), Christine Connor (NUCLEAR FAMILY), Mandy Chang (THE MONA LISA CURSE), Matthew Roozen (A MOUTHFUL OF AIR), Jennie Bedusa (THE SPACE WITHIN) and Amy Berg. Executive producers are Mary Guibert, Alison Raykovich, Brian A. Kates, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Westin, Maria Zuckerman, Brad Pitt, Ian Stratford.

"Working with Amy on this labor of love has been a gift," said Topic Studios' Ryan Heller and Christine Connor who both serve as producers on the film. "And we are delighted that our friends at Magnolia and HBO are joining us to help ensure that Jeff's remarkable story reaches the widest possible audience."

Mark Reynolds, Global Head of Documentaries & Factual, Fremantle, said: "We are delighted to have partnered with Amy Berg and Topic Studios on this deeply human and beautifully made film - with such intimate recollections of an artist who continues to inspire - honouring Jeff's legacy with the care and reverence it deserves. We're equally excited to be collaborating with Magnolia as our North American distributor to help share this powerful story with audiences."

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia Pictures SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Submarine's Josh Braun, Dan Braun and Matt Burke on behalf of the filmmakers.

