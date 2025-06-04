John K Releasing New Album 'Salt + Light' Next Month

(Epic) Multi-platinum pop singer/songwriter John K is pleased to announce his third studio album, SALT + LIGHT. Set for release on July 18, 2025, the album is available for pre-order via Epic Records.

The album is preceded by the release of recent buzzy singles "River," "Honey," and Lost." Notably, the album will release just two weeks ahead of the kick-off of John K's upcoming North American SALT + LIGHT Tour: Part 1.

Full of big-screen ambition, brutal honesty, and infectious confidence, the Orlando-based musician truly takes flight on his latest body of work-a collection of songs that is deeply personal and intimately universal.

"SALT + LIGHT lives in the contrast-between stages and living rooms, applause and bedtime stories, chasing dreams and kissing boo boos," says John K. "For the last four years, I've been building a life that's deeply rooted in family. I'm a husband. I'm a father of two. And when I'm home, I'm all in. Present. Grounded. Fully theirs. And then I leave-to go chase the thing I've loved my whole life: music. I go on tour. I pour myself into rooms full of strangers. And that contrast-it's beautiful and brutal. It stretches me. It makes me honest. This album is born from that tension."

Just two weeks after the release of the album John K will kick off a 21-date North American run beginning in Seattle, WA at Barboza on July 31 with stops across San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Toronto, ON, New York City, NY, Atlanta, GA, and more, before wrapping on August 31 in John's hometown of Orlando, FL at The Social.

