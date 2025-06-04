Jon Bellion Returns First Album In Seven Years 'Father Figure'

(align) GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Jon Bellion has released his highly-anticipated album FATHER FIGURE featuring Pharrell Willaims, Luke Combs and Jon Batiste. Get it here.

The album marks a personal and artistic rebirth for Jon, who became a father to three boys during his time away from the spotlight. Fatherhood became both his muse and motivation, influencing the album's sweeping orchestral arrangements, poignant piano lines, sharp lyricism, and signature beats. From the outpouring of love, pride, and care to the challenges, questions, and mistakes, the project showcases the many facets of what it means to be a loving father and supportive partner.

To celebrate the album, Jon Bellion hosted an exclusive album listening party last night in Brooklyn where he showed up to debut the full album in front of fans ahead of release. Next, he gears up for his first live show in 6 years, with an intimate one-night-only performance at SOBs on June 9 - a rare, up-close show for approximately 400 fans, offering an exclusive first look at his latest body of work. Upon announcement, both appearances sold-out within minutes solidifying the demand for the new album.

Jon Bellion on FATHER FIGURE:

"I want people to be encouraged that wherever they are in life right now, it's worth fighting for. It's worth continuing. It's worth the struggle. I just want them to see a portrait of somebody just trying to figure it out, an actual guy who gets tired, who worries about his relationship with his kids, and who worries that he's not going to be as good of a father as his father. There are real struggles and real battles going on, and I just want to encourage everyone to go into fight mode for it."

The album was originally announced via an email blast shared to his fans via The Beautiful Mind Club Forum and is released on Beautiful Mind Records - which Jon launched in 2019 to support and collaborate with artists he loves. Since its inception, he's signed Tori Kelly and band Lawrence to the label, marking a new chapter for him. After renegotiating his label contract and celebrating the birth of a new baby, he's fully embracing his independence to shape his career on his own terms.

Jon Bellion's latest single, "WHY" featuring Luke Combs, debuted at #4 on Spotify's USA Chart after over 1M streams within the first 24 hours, following the release of "HOROSCOPE" featuring Pharrell - another standout collaboration that continued to build excitement around his return. Earlier this spring, Bellion shared his single "WASH", which marked his triumphant return to solo music after six years out of the spotlight and has already amassed over 7.5M streams. The track arrived with a visually stunning music video, shot across Iceland's breathtaking landscapes, which premiered exclusively to his fan club 48 hours before its official release. Dropped alongside "WASH" was "KID AGAIN", a nostalgic reflection on the carefree innocence of youth, which has garnered over 10.5M streams. In addition to his brand new music, Bellion co-wrote and co-produced the brand new Rihanna track "Friend of Mine," covered by Billboard which was released last month.

Continuing to interact with his fan-focused website and forum of over 137k members, Bellion has taken a new approach with the roll-out of this album, sharing personal messaging, exclusive photos and entire music video drops days before they are pushed out on public channels. These "fan-first" drops reinforce his deep appreciation for the community that has supported him over time, highlighting his ongoing efforts to foster a direct relationship with his audience.

Following the release of 2018's Glory Sound Prep, Bellion made headlines not only for his artistry but also for his decision to step away from solo music. Frustrated by inequitable recording and performance contracts and eager to focus on building a family, the Long Island native shifted his creative energy behind the scenes. In that time, he crafted chart-topping hits for Burna Boy, Rihanna, Anuel AA, Justin Bieber, Tainy, Khalid, Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello, Jon Batiste, Eminem, Fireboy DML, Skrillex, Dua Lipa, Jungkook, Miley Cyrus, Quincy Jones, Pharrell, Timbaland, The Kid Laroi, Selena Gomez, Roc Marciano, Halsey, Ayra Starr, and Jimin.

As he steps into this new chapter of life and creativity, one thing is certain: Jon Bellion's journey is just beginning, and the best is yet to come.

FATHER FIGURE TRACKLISTING

HOROSCOPE (feat. Pharrell Williams)

FATHER FIGURE

OBLIVIOUS

WHY (feat. Luke Combs)

WASH

VINNY'S ARTICHOKES

ITALIA BREEZE

GET IT RIGHT

KID AGAIN

MODERN TIMES (feat. Jon Batiste)

WASH2

RICH AND BROKE

DON'T SHOOT

MY BOY

Related Stories

Luke Combs Guests On Jon Bellion's New Single 'Why'

Jon Bellion Recruits Pharrell Williams For 'Horoscope'

News > Jon Bellion