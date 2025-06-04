Journey Legend Steve Perry Auctioning Items For LA Fire Relief

(The Syndicate) As Altadena continues to rebuild its neighborhoods after the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Rock & Roll icon Steve Perry has partnered with Darkives Collectibles, a new archival memorabilia platform from Dark Horse Records, to launch an auction site full of music history from the rock legend's personal archive to help raise money for the Altadena fire victims via Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Darkives Collectibles has curated over 50 pieces from Perry's personal archives to give fans the opportunity to add never-before-available, unique, signed, graded, and collectible items to their own collections. Items in the auction include Handwritten Lyrics from classic Journey songs, Perry's own Gold & Platinum Records, Vintage Tour merch incl. T-Shirts & Tour Programs, a custom Journey Vehicle Registration Plate signed by Perry, signed studio-used instruments, and Signed Vinyl Test Pressings, LPs, CDs & Cassettes, all graded and authenticated in partnership with Audio Media Grading (AMG).

Highlights in the auction include one-off Handwritten Lyrics of the Journey classics Don't Stop Believin' & Faithfully along with Steve Perry's Multi-Platinum RIAA Award for Journey's Greatest Hits, which was presented to him for over 15 million albums sold. Both Solo & Journey albums and Test Pressings from Steve's personal archive are being included in the auction, including his own LP, CD & Cassette copies of the 1984 Street Talk Solo album, Journey's E5C4P3 (Escape) & Frontiers album, all of which have been signed by Steve before being graded, authenticated and preserved by Audio Media Grading (AMG). Auction lots also include genuine vintage merch items from the Strange Medicine 1994 Tour, Journey's 1981 Escape Tour & Street Talk 1984 Tour including signed tour programs & genuine vintage tour shirts that have been carefully stored in the Steve Perry Archive. Fans can also bid on a rare signed 'JRNEYFAN' license plate that was thrown on stage during a show in New Jersey back in the day - a moment that stuck with Steve as a reminder of the incredible passion and energy of his fans, but is now passing this one-off rarity on as a special piece of history to help a greater cause.

On the auction, Perry shares: "I'm excited to open up my personal archives and give fans who have supported me through the years a chance to own a piece of my musical journey. Every item in this collection comes directly from my personal archive. These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it's the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered and treasured in your own personal collections. Some of my special items include handwritten lyrics, my own personal gold and platinum records, albums from my personal collection, test pressings, and even tour merchandise from years past. And most importantly, all the proceeds from this archive sale will go to support victims of the Los Angeles fires with the help of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with me. Let's help make a difference together."

"We're excited to have Steve Perry as our inaugural partner on the brand-new Darkives Collectables auction site", Dhani Harrison, CEO, Dark Horse Records & Darkives Collectibles adds, and continues, "His continued generosity makes him the perfect artist to help launch this platform, and we're honored to support the causes that matter most to him. I strongly recommend you check out some of the incredible treasures that have come from his personal archives!"

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund adds, "We are so excited to be the charity beneficiary for this amazing auction! Steve Perry is an absolute legend, and we're honored to be a part of this campaign. Steve has supported Sweet Relief for many years, he truly cares about the music community and this is another example of his kindness and generosity. The fire relief efforts in LA are ongoing and thousands of musicians and music industry professionals are still in desperate financial distress; the funds raised will be disbursed to this community in their time of need."

Earlier this month, Perry shocked fans with the reimagined version of the legendary power ballad "Faithfully" by Journey, a powerful duet with celebrated singer, songwriter, and guitarist Willie Nelson. Recorded at Ronnie's Place in Nashville, TN, and Steve's studio, Love Box, the track was produced by Kent Wells and Steve Perry, engineered by Joel McKenne, Kyle Dickinson, and Steve Perry. Additional musicians featured on the duet include Mike Rojas on piano, James Mitchell on electric guitar, Kent Wells on acoustic guitar, Scott Sanders on steel guitar, Steve Mackey on bass, Mickey Raphael on harmonica, and Nir Z on drums. Check out the auction here, which will end on June 13th at 12p PT.

