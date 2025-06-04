Junior Brown On New Episode Of T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown returns with a brand-new episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, June 4 at 10/9c PM.

This episode features a special in-studio interview with CMA Award-winner and honky tonk favorite Junior Brown. Recorded live at SiriusXM's Nashville studios in the AT&T building, Junior shares stories and memories from his journey in country music, including the making of fan-favorite songs like "My Wife Thinks You're Dead," "I Hung It Up," "Gotta Sell Them Chickens" with Hank Thompson, "Highway Patrol," and more.

"As the summer starts to crank up, I wanted to warn everyone about speeding past that 'Highway Patrol,' in an interview with my favorite 'cousin.'" shares Brown. "Nah, Junior and I ain't related, and that's probably a good thing, or we may not have gotten through high school. He's been a buddy for years, and I hope you enjoy our conversation."

Airing throughout June, the show will include live performances from legendary artists like Charlie Daniels, The Highwaymen, The Bellamy Brothers, Kenny Chesney, and ZZ Top, along with an exclusive interview with Junior Brown. Tune in for rare live recordings and untold stories from some of your favorite stars. LIVE WIRE is also available anytime on-demand through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW for listeners with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Brown was recently honored with an EMMY award for Special Event Coverage at the 39th annual Midsouth EMMY Awards in Nashville, recognizing his standout performance in Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones. The televised tribute celebrated the legacy of George Jones and included appearances by artists like Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, and others. The event took place at the sold-out Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

T. Graham Brown's latest album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and the Top 10 on the iTunes Country Top Albums Chart. The album features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In addition to top spots on the iTunes Charts, the 14 new song collection has garnered over one million on-demand streams.

Related Stories

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Travis Tritt To LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Mark Wills To LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country

T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan Kicking Off U.S. Tour Tomorrow

T. Graham Brown Gets No 1 Surprise Honor At Grand Ole Opry

News > T Graham Brown