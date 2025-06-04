Mumford & Sons Takes 'Rushmere' To No. 1

(Glassnote) Mumford & Sons' latest album Rushmere lands #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart this week! The album was released March 28, and hasn't left the chart's TOP 5 since, fueled by the multi-week #1 single, "Rushmere," and their new, fast-climbing track, "Caroline."
MUMFORD & SONS launch their North American headline tour this Thursday night in Bend, Oregon including stops at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, and The Hollywood Bowl over the next week.
Mumford & Sons Tour Dates
Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Friday, June 6, 2025 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Monday, June 9, 2025 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Saturday, June 14, 2025 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Friday, June 20, 2025 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Friday, July 18, 2025 - Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Whitefish, MT @ Big Mountain Ranch
Monday, July 21, 2025 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
Friday, August 1, 2025 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
Sunday, August 3, 2025 - New Orleans, LA @ Woldenberg Park
Monday, August 4, 2025 - Greenville, SC @ Piedmont Fairgrounds
Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater
Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Burlington, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition Center
Friday, August 8, 2025 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Saturday, October 9, 2025 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Friday, October 17, 2025 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Monday, October 20, 2025 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Friday, October 24, 2025 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
Mumford & Sons Talk New Album And More On The Zach Sang Show
Mumford & Sons Launching North American Tour
SiriusXM Launch Mumford & Sons Radio
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more
Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Gets Remixed By Steve Aoki- Darius and Friends Raises Over $815K for St. Jude- Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1- more
Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley Coming To Theaters And HBO- Howard Jones Dream Into Action 40th Anniversary Tour- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons
Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video
Journey Legend Steve Perry Auctioning Items For LA Fire Relief
Tim Morse Remasters and Expands 'Transformation' For 20th Anniversary
Paleface Swiss Tribute Fans With 'I Am A Cursed One' Video
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern
Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top's Elevation Tour
Metallica Share 'Ain't My B****' Lyric Video