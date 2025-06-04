.

Mumford & Sons Takes 'Rushmere' To No. 1

06-04-2025
Mumford & Sons Takes 'Rushmere' To No. 1

(Glassnote) Mumford & Sons' latest album Rushmere lands #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart this week! The album was released March 28, and hasn't left the chart's TOP 5 since, fueled by the multi-week #1 single, "Rushmere," and their new, fast-climbing track, "Caroline."

MUMFORD & SONS launch their North American headline tour this Thursday night in Bend, Oregon including stops at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, and The Hollywood Bowl over the next week.

Mumford & Sons Tour Dates
Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Friday, June 6, 2025 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Monday, June 9, 2025 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Saturday, June 14, 2025 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Friday, June 20, 2025 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Friday, July 18, 2025 - Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Whitefish, MT @ Big Mountain Ranch
Monday, July 21, 2025 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
Friday, August 1, 2025 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
Sunday, August 3, 2025 - New Orleans, LA @ Woldenberg Park
Monday, August 4, 2025 - Greenville, SC @ Piedmont Fairgrounds
Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater
Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Burlington, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition Center
Friday, August 8, 2025 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Saturday, October 9, 2025 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Friday, October 17, 2025 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Monday, October 20, 2025 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Friday, October 24, 2025 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

Related Stories
Mumford & Sons Takes 'Rushmere' To No. 1

Mumford & Sons Talk New Album And More On The Zach Sang Show

Mumford & Sons Launching North American Tour

SiriusXM Launch Mumford & Sons Radio

News > Mumford Sons

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more

Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Gets Remixed By Steve Aoki- Darius and Friends Raises Over $815K for St. Jude- Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1- more

-
Day In Pop

Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley Coming To Theaters And HBO- Howard Jones Dream Into Action 40th Anniversary Tour- more

Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Latest News

Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons

Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video

Journey Legend Steve Perry Auctioning Items For LA Fire Relief

Tim Morse Remasters and Expands 'Transformation' For 20th Anniversary

Paleface Swiss Tribute Fans With 'I Am A Cursed One' Video

Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern

Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top's Elevation Tour

Metallica Share 'Ain't My B****' Lyric Video