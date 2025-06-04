Mumford & Sons Takes 'Rushmere' To No. 1

(Glassnote) Mumford & Sons' latest album Rushmere lands #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart this week! The album was released March 28, and hasn't left the chart's TOP 5 since, fueled by the multi-week #1 single, "Rushmere," and their new, fast-climbing track, "Caroline."

MUMFORD & SONS launch their North American headline tour this Thursday night in Bend, Oregon including stops at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, and The Hollywood Bowl over the next week.

Mumford & Sons Tour Dates

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Friday, June 6, 2025 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Monday, June 9, 2025 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, June 14, 2025 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Friday, June 20, 2025 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Whitefish, MT @ Big Mountain Ranch

Monday, July 21, 2025 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - New Orleans, LA @ Woldenberg Park

Monday, August 4, 2025 - Greenville, SC @ Piedmont Fairgrounds

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater

Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Burlington, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition Center

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Saturday, October 9, 2025 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Friday, October 17, 2025 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Monday, October 20, 2025 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Friday, October 24, 2025 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

