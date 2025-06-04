Paleface Swiss Tribute Fans With 'I Am A Cursed One' Video

(CN) Following the sell-out success of their 'Cursed Tour' earlier this year, which saw them sell over 60,000 tickets across Europe, UK and North America, Switzerland's heaviest export, Paleface Swiss, have released the digital version of CURSED-The Complete Edition today. To highlight the album's digital release, the band have also dropped brand new single, "I Am A Cursed One", in tribute to their loyal and ever-growing fanbase,

Speaking on the new single, frontman Marc "Zelli" Zellweger shares, "This song is a tribute to you-our incredible fans, the Cursed Ones. It's meant to wrap you in a feeling of belonging, no matter where you come from or who you are. When you hear it, we hope you feel the power of being part of something bigger. You are one of us. You are one of the Cursed Ones. Together, we're celebrating our biggest headline tours, this unforgettable year, and the unstoppable spirit of CURSED."

The new, definitive edition of their chart-topping album, includes additional tracks - "I Am A Cursed One", the three stand-alone singles "Best Before: Death," "Please End Me," and "The Gallow" released prior to the album being announced and a haunting acoustic version of "River of Sorrows" feat. Ron Deris-a raw and emotional, unplugged take on their seminal ballad.

