Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Gets Remixed By Steve Aoki

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson releases "Happen To Me (Steve Aoki Remix)," transforming the already high-energy track into a genre-blending anthem. Infused with electronic dance elements while retaining its core country essence, the remix amplifies the song's infectious rhythms and broadens its appeal, showcasing Dickerson's versatility and exploration of new musical horizons.
"I've been a Steve Aoki fan for so long, and I can't believe we have a song together now," says Dickerson. "He's always paved his own path, and I feel like I've done that as well-and now our paths collide on this 'Happen To Me' remix. So stoked for this one!"
Dickerson's latest and fastest-rising single, "Happen To Me," has already made history as the biggest streaming debut of his career. The track has surpassed 90 million streams, cracked the Top 20 on country radio, and hit No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway, while continuing an upward climb on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. With Country Living noting that, "In a matter of months, 'Happen to Me'-a lighthearted song about having a wild night out-has become an instantly recognizable anthem, one that some are even dubbing the country song of the summer."
Building on that momentum, Dickerson will launch the Round 2 of his RUSSELLMANIA Tour this weekend with sold-out shows in New York, NY; Asbury Park, NJ; and Boston, MA.
