Samara Cyn Teams With Smino For 'Brand New Teeth'

(HR) Samara Cyn announces the arrival of her highly anticipated new Backroads EP is slated for release on June 20th. In celebration, Samara shares her explosive collaboration with Smino on their new track "Brand New Teeth." Born from an organic interaction, full of mutual admiration, this track is a portrait of their unmatched chemistry with complimentary sounds. Produced by emil and D'Mile, "Brand New Teeth" reveals the larger theme of delusion that is at the core of the EP through a moment of deep self reflection for the young artist. The staggering new body of work will display Samara's ability to traverse multiple genres in this dream-like landscape, as she creates with a soulful ease and a uniquely textured, boundless sound that has established her as one of the most exciting artists in hip hop at the moment.

Additionally, Samara is currently on tour supporting Smino on his headline Kountry Kousins Tour that kicked off on April 23rd, in Vancouver, Canada. Smino personally selected Samara to support him on every date of his tour as an admirer of the young artist which has led to a genuine friendship between the two artists. The tour will wrap up in his hometown of St. Louis on June 22, 2025.

The song arrives hot on the heels of the colossal acclaim for Samara following the release of her debut project The Drive Home which was chosen as one of Complex's Best Albums of 2024 and lauded by Rolling Stone, GENIUS, VIBE, UPROXX, Pigeons and Planes and many more. Samara has also been topping several Best New Artists lists including YouTube's Foundry, Spotify's Artist to Watch, Amazon Music's Artists to Watch, Billboard's Hip-Hop, African & R&B Artists to Watch, Complex 25 Rappers to Watch, GENIUS 8 Great Artists to Watch and many more. Additionally, Samara was recently the the new face for KIA where her groundbreaking track "Rolling Stone" came to life thanks to their most recent "Movement That Inspires" campaign

