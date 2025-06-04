Vienna Vienna Makes 'Cashgrab' With New Video

(PAA) Vienna Vienna is back with his latest offering, "Cashgrab." Out today via PULSE Records and Pete Wentz's DCD2 Records, the track, accompanied by an official music video, is bold, unfiltered, and pure rock'n'roll served with a wink and a snarl.

A rowdy, no-holds-barred track, "Cashgrab" crashes in with fuzzy guitars, pulsing drums, and boisterous keys, anchored by an infectious, sneering chorus. Vienna Vienna's vocal performance spans from deadpan monotone to raspy, punk-inspired shouting, injecting bite into the track's tongue-in-cheek lyricism and unapologetic energy.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Vienna Vienna mused, "Conspiracy and surrealism over a groove so tight it's pretty much fatal. Plus, it rips. In session I asked, 'how would it feel to f*** your landlord?' Like this. Like a cashgrab. Let the people dance!!!!"

"Cashgrab" lands following Vienna Vienna's standout sets this past week at Pittsburgh Pride and WeHo Pride, and a national tour with K.Flay earlier this year, where fans got an early taste of the track's chaotic energy. The new single builds on the momentum of previous releases including his viral, unapologetic Queer anthem, "God Save The Queens," and 2024 debut EP Wonderland. With each new release Vienna Vienna continues to carve out his space as one of alt-rock's most exciting and unpredictable new voices.

In addition, Vienna Vienna announced a 3-date California headline tour with an artist presale launching Thursday at 10am PT, and general on-sale Friday at 10am PT.

