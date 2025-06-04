Vienna Vienna Makes 'Cashgrab' With New Video

(PAA) Vienna Vienna is back with his latest offering, "Cashgrab." Out today via PULSE Records and Pete Wentz's DCD2 Records, the track, accompanied by an official music video, is bold, unfiltered, and pure rock'n'roll served with a wink and a snarl.
A rowdy, no-holds-barred track, "Cashgrab" crashes in with fuzzy guitars, pulsing drums, and boisterous keys, anchored by an infectious, sneering chorus. Vienna Vienna's vocal performance spans from deadpan monotone to raspy, punk-inspired shouting, injecting bite into the track's tongue-in-cheek lyricism and unapologetic energy.
When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Vienna Vienna mused, "Conspiracy and surrealism over a groove so tight it's pretty much fatal. Plus, it rips. In session I asked, 'how would it feel to f*** your landlord?' Like this. Like a cashgrab. Let the people dance!!!!"
"Cashgrab" lands following Vienna Vienna's standout sets this past week at Pittsburgh Pride and WeHo Pride, and a national tour with K.Flay earlier this year, where fans got an early taste of the track's chaotic energy. The new single builds on the momentum of previous releases including his viral, unapologetic Queer anthem, "God Save The Queens," and 2024 debut EP Wonderland. With each new release Vienna Vienna continues to carve out his space as one of alt-rock's most exciting and unpredictable new voices.
In addition, Vienna Vienna announced a 3-date California headline tour with an artist presale launching Thursday at 10am PT, and general on-sale Friday at 10am PT.
Metallica Stream Vienna Performance Of Enter Sandman
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffered Vocal Cord Damage (2022 In Review)
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage
Rolling Stones Joined By Ukrainian Choir In Vienna
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more
Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Gets Remixed By Steve Aoki- Darius and Friends Raises Over $815K for St. Jude- Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1- more
Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley Coming To Theaters And HBO- Howard Jones Dream Into Action 40th Anniversary Tour- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons
Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video
Journey Legend Steve Perry Auctioning Items For LA Fire Relief
Tim Morse Remasters and Expands 'Transformation' For 20th Anniversary
Paleface Swiss Tribute Fans With 'I Am A Cursed One' Video
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern
Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top's Elevation Tour
Metallica Share 'Ain't My B****' Lyric Video