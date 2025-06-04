Watch Sister Sadie's 'Let The Circle Be Broken' Video

(BHM) With the release of "Let The Circle Be Broken," a song Billboard stated as "essential listening from one of bluegrass music's most-lauded groups," the GRAMMY-nominated ensemble Sister Sadie broke new ground with a somber yet uplifting exorcism of the generational trauma of domestic abuse. Today, they share the official video for the song.

"Dani Flowers, Erin Enderlin and myself wrote "Let the Circle Be Broken" right after my Dad passed away," says the group's co-founder, fiddler Deanie Richardson. "He was an abusive man who verbally, emotionally and sexually abused me for most of my 18 years living at home with him. When I confronted him as an adult, he said that it had been done to him as a child. This song is about that generational trauma and abuse that keeps getting passed down. The continuing of that trauma and abuse stops with me. It doesn't go any further."

"This song is about how we've decided that these cycles that have been repeated over and over in our families end with us. I was born into a family of some of the worst types of people to ever exist in this world, and it is sometimes so hard to sit with the fact that you come from a line of people who are capable of doing such awful things to others - to you. While I can't say the same for many of my family members, I can say for sure that my children will never experience from me what I experienced from my mother and what she experienced from hers and what she experienced from hers," says Dani Flowers.

Sister Sadie's new album All Will Be Well, their second album for preeminent bluegrass label Mountain Home Music Company after 2024's Best Bluegrass GRAMMY-nominated No Fear, is slated for a June 27th release.

"We didn't go in to record a bluegrass meets 90's country record," says Deanie Richardson, award-winning fiddler and a founding member. "However, as the record progressed, it quickly turned into my most favorite record I've ever done. Each song is personal to us all."

"All Will Be Well is by far the most fun and most fulfilling recording experience I've had in my 15+ years in the music business," adds Dani Flowers, who co-wrote more than half of the album's songs. "Each song was carefully selected. Some we poured pieces of our souls into, others we've loved for years and years - and we each deeply relate to every song."

