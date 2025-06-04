Watch Sister Sadie's 'Let The Circle Be Broken' Video

(BHM) With the release of "Let The Circle Be Broken," a song Billboard stated as "essential listening from one of bluegrass music's most-lauded groups," the GRAMMY-nominated ensemble Sister Sadie broke new ground with a somber yet uplifting exorcism of the generational trauma of domestic abuse. Today, they share the official video for the song.
"Dani Flowers, Erin Enderlin and myself wrote "Let the Circle Be Broken" right after my Dad passed away," says the group's co-founder, fiddler Deanie Richardson. "He was an abusive man who verbally, emotionally and sexually abused me for most of my 18 years living at home with him. When I confronted him as an adult, he said that it had been done to him as a child. This song is about that generational trauma and abuse that keeps getting passed down. The continuing of that trauma and abuse stops with me. It doesn't go any further."
"This song is about how we've decided that these cycles that have been repeated over and over in our families end with us. I was born into a family of some of the worst types of people to ever exist in this world, and it is sometimes so hard to sit with the fact that you come from a line of people who are capable of doing such awful things to others - to you. While I can't say the same for many of my family members, I can say for sure that my children will never experience from me what I experienced from my mother and what she experienced from hers and what she experienced from hers," says Dani Flowers.
Sister Sadie's new album All Will Be Well, their second album for preeminent bluegrass label Mountain Home Music Company after 2024's Best Bluegrass GRAMMY-nominated No Fear, is slated for a June 27th release.
"We didn't go in to record a bluegrass meets 90's country record," says Deanie Richardson, award-winning fiddler and a founding member. "However, as the record progressed, it quickly turned into my most favorite record I've ever done. Each song is personal to us all."
"All Will Be Well is by far the most fun and most fulfilling recording experience I've had in my 15+ years in the music business," adds Dani Flowers, who co-wrote more than half of the album's songs. "Each song was carefully selected. Some we poured pieces of our souls into, others we've loved for years and years - and we each deeply relate to every song."
Sister Sadie Reveal 'Do What You Want' Video
Sister Sadie Tackle Domestic Abuse With 'Let The Circle Be Broken'
Opry Debut Invitation Extended To Jaelee Roberts
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more
Why Five Finger Death Punch Re-recorded Classic Songs- Evanescence and K.Flay Team Up With 'Fight Like A Girl'- 'Back To The Future' Guitar Missing- more
Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Gets Remixed By Steve Aoki- Darius and Friends Raises Over $815K for St. Jude- Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1- more
Lil Wayne Launching 'Tha Carter VI' Tour- It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley Coming To Theaters And HBO- Howard Jones Dream Into Action 40th Anniversary Tour- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Traffic Icon Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates For Health Reasons
Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video
Journey Legend Steve Perry Auctioning Items For LA Fire Relief
Tim Morse Remasters and Expands 'Transformation' For 20th Anniversary
Paleface Swiss Tribute Fans With 'I Am A Cursed One' Video
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern
Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top's Elevation Tour
Metallica Share 'Ain't My B****' Lyric Video