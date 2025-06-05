Alien Weaponry Unleash 'Taniwha' Featuring Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) Video

(FR PR) Alien Weaponry recently released their head-turning third album, Te Ra, via Napalm Records! Today, swiftly following the announcement of their upcoming USA tour supporting Avatar with fellow openers SpiritWorld, the band has dropped a brand new music video for album single "Taniwha", featuring an intense guest appearance from metal icon Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God).

In the video, the modern groove metal trio find themselves face to face with puppet masters of corporate greed and overconsumption, providing a thought-provoking backdrop to one of the album's most aggressive, death-metal leaning offerings.

Watch the video below, and make sure to check out the band's upcoming USA tour dates, starting November 5, 2025 in Phoenix, AZ! Alien Weaponry says about the "Taniwha" video: "We are super excited to share something we have been working on for a while.

"We felt honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the mighty Randy Blythe on our song 'Taniwha' off of our latest album, so it only made sense to have him be a part of the music video too!

"We wanted to create something special for this one, and we are stoked with how it turned out!"

Related Stories

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fuels Alien Weaponry's 'Taniwha'

Alien Weaponry Target Social Media with '1000 Friends'

Alien Weaponry Stream 'Mau Moko' Video And Announce New Album

Alien Weaponry Documentary Film to Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

News > Alien Weaponry