Big Moochie Grape Releases 'AB' Video

(AT) Rising in the South on the back of his "gigantic" personality, Big Moochie Grape reps hard for Paper Route Empire. The East Memphis rapper follows last week's release of EAT OR GET ATE 2 (DELUXE) with the video for "AB," a Deluxe highlight. Produced by King Ceeo and named after his neighborhood's Apple Blossom Drive, "AB" gives Moochie the opportunity to speed up his flow, as he flips flex-heavy triplets about his wrist, his whip, and everything in-between: "AP my wrist, could've bought me three Hemis/I'm gangster and rich, I've been labeled a menace)/I'm back in this b and I came with a vengeance," he raps. In the video, Moochie returns to his home neighborhood, flexing his "AB" chain and his AP watch as he proves who really runs the East Memphis streets.

Featuring hard-hitting production from the likes of BandPlay, King Wonka, and more, EAT OR GET ATE 2 (DELUXE) is the purest distillation yet of Moochie's relentless Tennessee trap sound, a monument to his self-made status and a chronicle of gigantic flexes. On the apocalyptic "2 Rich 2 Care," Moochie dismisses his naysayers with nonchalance, touting his wrist, "colder than a Frigidaire," while on the BandPlay-produced "No Fumbles," Moochie navigates the landmines threatening to send him back to the trap or the pen at a moment's notice. The tape features odes to Moochie's heroes, including all-Pros like "AB," legendary rappers like "Big Pun," and symbols of excellence like 3x Super Bowl winner "Patrick Mahomes," in a single praised by Billboard. Also home to the recent single "Bad Pill," EAT OR GET ATE 2 (Deluxe) is available on all platforms via Paper Route Empire.

Home to tracks like "Crip Blue Hunnids" (1.6 million YouTube views) and "Wake Em Up," EAT OR GET ATE 2 earned praise from XXL, The FADER, VIBE, and more. Last month, Moochie returned to the original tracklist to share "Ice Age," staking his claim as the coldest rapper in the South.

