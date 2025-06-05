Clueless Soundtrack Gets Special 30th Anniversary Reissue

(UMe) "As if!!!!" UMe marks the 30th anniversary of Paramount Pictures' 1995 comedy classic Clueless, by releasing the movie's soundtrack on both standard weight vinyl and a limited-edition standard weight pink colored vinyl - available now here.
Loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, Clueless was hilariously updated to Beverly Hills High School in the 1990s by writer/director Amy Heckerling. The iconic film stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, Stacey Dash as her best friend Dionne, Brittany Murphy as Tai, the ugly duckling transformed into a beautiful swan, and Paul Rudd as Cher's disapproving ex-stepbrother.
The platinum-selling soundtrack features The Muffs' cover of Kim Wilde's "Kids in America," along with Radiohead's acoustic version of "Fake Plastic Trees" as well as tracks from a who's-who of the decade's alternative music stars, such as Cracker (with a cover of Flamin' Groovies' "Shake Some Action"), Counting Crows (cover of Psychedelic Furs' "The Ghost in You"), Luscious Jackson, World Party (with a rousing cover of Mott the Hoople/David Bowie's "All the Young Dudes"), Lightning Seeds, Smoking Popes, Beastie Boys, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (who appeared in the film), Coolio, Supergrass, Velocity Girl and Jill Sobule.
Tracklisting:
The Muffs, "Kids in America"
Cracker, "Shake Some Action"
Counting Crows, "The Ghost in You"
Luscious Jackson, "Here" (Squirmel Mix)
World Party, "All the Young Dudes"
Radiohead, "Fake Plastic Trees" (acoustic version)
Lightning Seeds, "Change"
Smoking Popes, "Need You Around"
Beastie Boys, "Mullet Head"
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, "Where'd You Go?"
Coolio, "Rollin' With My Homies"
Supergrass, "Alright"
Velocity Girl, "My Forgotten Favorite"
Jill Sobule, "Supermodel"
