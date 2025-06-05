Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge & Concert Raises Over $30,0000

(CEG) The 11th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge kicked off CMA Fest week at 6th & Peabody yesterday, and over $30,000 was raised for the Kenny Campbell Foundation. The final round pitted country artist Tayler Holder against Craig's daughter Kinni Rose, and Holder came out victorious.

"I can't thank 6th & Peabody, our amazing volunteers, sponsors and especially the artists enough for spending the day with us and raising a record amount of money," said Craig. "We started the Kenny Campbell Foundation in honor of my dad, and all of this money goes to very worthwhile causes."

Fans bid to partner with one of 16 teams to compete for a trophy and bragging rights. Several of the artists performed on stage, after being eliminated from the tournament, and Craig followed the trophy presentation with a full concert.

In addition to Craig, Holder and Kinni, the celebrity lineup included Bigg Vinny, Bryan Martin, Craig Wayne Boyd, Dillon Carmichael, Dylan Marlowe, Jerrod Niemann, Mindy Campbell, Noah Peters, Preslee Campbell, Sammy Arriaga, and The Swon Brothers.

Fans can click here to make a donation to the Kenny Campbell Foundation.

Craig recently announced the inaugural Kenny Campbell Foundation Presents a Benefit Concert Featuring Craig Campbell & Bradley Gaskin at the Ryman Auditorium on July 24, 2025. The exciting event will also include performances by Tyler Farr, Michael Ray, Bryan White, and Hailey Benedict.

