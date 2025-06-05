DC The Don Shares 'GET NAKED' Video

(TFG) Layered with cinematic shots, Milwaukee firebrand DC The Don showcases his carefree side in new "GET NAKED" video. Set against a desert backdrop, viewers are taken on a sonic journey that's brought to life by director Danny Kirchner. By the end of the video, it's abundantly clear that the rap rockstar's latest gem is poised to become an instant summer favorite.

Fueled by heavy-hitting bass and unapologetic swagger, the song creates a feeling of nostalgia with an interpolation of the iconic "Hollaback Girl" hook. "GET NAKED," out now, was an instant success with both fans and media alike earning praise from HotNewHipHop, Vibe Magazine, and more.

The new single follows March's "BACK ROAD SWANGIN" and arrives in the wake of the "MELODY OF A MEMORY Tour" with Eem Triplin & 76Tutes. The 28-date run made landfall in major markets across the country and is now gearing up for the final leg of the tour before wrapping in New York June 13.

Leading up to the release, DC The Don previewed "GET NAKED" live during his show last month, building on the momentum he's already created with the myriad of social media snippets that have surfaced online, accumulating over 25M+ impressions and 1.5M+ streams since releasing on May 16th. The Letter 5 designer had the crowd singing along word-for-word, fueling the hype for the song's official release. And now, it's finally here.

