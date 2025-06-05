Disclosure Reveal North American Fall Tour Plans

(CR) Multi-platinum duo Disclosure have announced that they will hitting the road for their "Fall 2025 - North American Tour," bringing their epic, acclaimed live show to fans across North America.

The tour launches at Seattle's WAMU Theater on September 19, includes festival stops at Oregon's Cascade Equinox Festival and Mexico City's Nescafe Vaiven, and wraps at Forest Hills Stadium in NYC on October 18. Various pre-sales kick off Wednesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time, while general on-sale begins Friday, June 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

The live tour news arrives ahead of a series of previously announced North American Disclosure DJ sets, and follows an exhilarating run of releases that showcase not only Guy and Howard Lawrence's gift for crafting inventive songs destined to take over the dance floor, but also their long-running legacy of boundary-pushing collaboration. Chief among that new music was their blissful, chart-climbing summer smash "She's Gone, Dance On," which scored a Best Dance/Electronic Recording GRAMMY nomination and spawned remixes from Hamdi, Carlita, and Todd Edwards, plus a live version featuring the brothers' dad Robin Lawrence on guitar.

Disclosure Tour Dates

June 6 Miami, FL Club Space - Disclosure DJ Set

June 7 Charleston, SC High Tide Festival - Disclosure DJ Set

June 12 Ogden, UT Ogden Amphitheatre - Disclosure DJ Set

June 13 Denver, CO Reelworks - Disclosure DJ Set

June 21 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest - Disclosure DJ Set + Friends & Family

June 22 Ottawa, ON Escapade Music Festival - Disclosure DJ Set

June 27 Chicago, IL All of Us Festival - Disclosure DJ Set

June 28 Toronto, ON Electric Island - Disclosure DJ Set

July 4 Calgary, AB Badlands Festival - Disclosure DJ Set + Friends & Family

July 5 Surrey, CA FVDED in the Park - Disclosure DJ Set

September 19 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater (LIVE) ^

September 21 Redmond, OR Cascade Equinox Festival (WITHIN EVENT PRODUCTION)

September 23 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl (LIVE) *

September 25 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (LIVE) *

September 27 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre (LIVE) *

September 28 Stanford, CA Frost Amphitheater (LIVE) ^

October 2 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center (LIVE) ^

October 4 Jean, NV RISE Festival (WITHIN EVENT PRODUCTION)

October 7 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom (LIVE) ^

October 11 Mexico City, MX Nescafe Vaiven Festival (LIVE)

October 15 Boston, MA Roadrunner (LIVE) ^ >

October 17 Washington, DC The Anthem (LIVE) * >

October 18 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium (LIVE) ^

^VILLAGER Support

*BULLET TOOTH Support

> FCUKERS Support

