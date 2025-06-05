Dragonforce Recruit Alissa White-Gluz For New Version of 'Burning Heart'

(NR) Dragonforce unleash a new official music video for an alternate version of their recent album track "Burning Heart", featuring Alissa White-Gluz! Originally released as a bonus track on select editions of their celebrated 2024 album Warp Speed Warriors, the special version supported by White-Gluz's distinctive vocals is now out as its own single.

Alissa White-Gluz on the collaboration: "As a long time DragonForce fan, it was such a fun experience to sing Burning Heart! This band knows no speed limits - even as a vocalist I found myself tripping over consonants trying to keep up. It was a refreshing challenge! I'm happy to be a part of such a cool song and video!"

DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li adds: "Alissa has been one of my favorite metal vocalists for a long time. I'm thrilled that the stars aligned, allowing us to collaborate on this track. I believe 'Burning Heart' is the perfect song for Alissa to showcase her remarkable vocal range and her stunning performance has elevated the song to another level."

Related Stories

Powerwolf and Dragonforce Announce North American Tour

Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' Given Power Metal Makeover By DragonForce (2024 In Review)

Dragonforce Unleash 'A Draco Tale' Video

Dragonforce Celebrate Album Release With 'Burning Heart' Video

News > Dragonforce