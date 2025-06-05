Dragonforce Recruit Alissa White-Gluz For New Version of 'Burning Heart'

(NR) Dragonforce unleash a new official music video for an alternate version of their recent album track "Burning Heart", featuring Alissa White-Gluz! Originally released as a bonus track on select editions of their celebrated 2024 album Warp Speed Warriors, the special version supported by White-Gluz's distinctive vocals is now out as its own single.
Alissa White-Gluz on the collaboration: "As a long time DragonForce fan, it was such a fun experience to sing Burning Heart! This band knows no speed limits - even as a vocalist I found myself tripping over consonants trying to keep up. It was a refreshing challenge! I'm happy to be a part of such a cool song and video!"
DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li adds: "Alissa has been one of my favorite metal vocalists for a long time. I'm thrilled that the stars aligned, allowing us to collaborate on this track. I believe 'Burning Heart' is the perfect song for Alissa to showcase her remarkable vocal range and her stunning performance has elevated the song to another level."
