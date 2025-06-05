Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Sapphire' Video

(AR) Ed Sheeran has unveiled his brand new single "Sapphire," along with a music video for the track, that comes from his forthcoming new album, Play, which is set for release on September 12.

Sheeran says, "Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It's why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India.

"It was an incredible creative process. I shot the music video with Liam and Nic across my India tour earlier this year, we wanted to showcase the beauty and breadth of the country and its culture.

"The final jigsaw piece for me was getting Arijit on the record. It was a journey to get there and such an amazing day of music and family. Me and him have done a full Punjabi version of the song that will come out in the next few weeks, which has a lot more of him on it. This is the album version of the song, and my favourite song on the album. Hope you guys love it. X"

The official music video for "Sapphire" has been directed by Liam Pethick, and features Arijit Singh as well as a cameo from iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shot on location in India, it begins with Ed performing the song at dawn on a rooftop, then transitions to a vibrant journey across various locales.

Ed's travels take him from the rooftop to serene beaches, riversides, bustling markets, local kitchens and Bollywood backlots. Highlights include meeting up with Arijit for a studio session and motorcycle ride around his hometown, plus a visit to the A.R. Rahman music school, where he performs with local musicians.

