Kataklysm And Vadar Launching North American Co-headline Tour

(CSM) Kataklysm is proud to announce their co-headlining slot alongside Polish death metal pioneers Vader on the Carnival of Death 2025 North American tour.
The tour brings with it a no-holds-barred lineup featuring the legendary Malevolent Creation and rising death thrashers Skeletal Remains, guaranteeing a night of relentless brutality in every city.
The 26-date carnage kicks off October 1 in Bensalem, PA, and storms through major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Atlanta, Tampa, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and Brooklyn. Canadian fans will witness KATAKLYSM close out each show from Toronto through Montreal, ensuring a fitting home soil finale for the band.
CARNIVAL OF DEATH 2025 TOUR DATES
w/ Vader, Kataklysm, Malevolent Creation, Skeletal Remains:
Oct 1 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet
Oct 2 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
Oct 4 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Oct 6 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tulips
Oct 7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
Oct 8 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Oct 9 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
Oct 10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
Oct 11 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go
Oct 12 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
Oct 13 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Oct 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
Oct 16 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
Oct 17 - Kansas City, MO - Warehouse on Broadway
Oct 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B
Oct 19 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
Oct 20 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge
Oct 21 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace*
Oct 22 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow*
Oct 23 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne*
Oct 24 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre*
Oct 25 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
Oct 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
*Kataklysm headlines all Canadian dates.
Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video
Kataklysm Deliver 'Die As A King' Video
Soilwork Reveal New Lineup Ahead Of Second Leg Of Tour With Kataklysm
Soilwork and Kataklysm Announce Massive Euro Tour
