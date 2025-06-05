Luke Tyler Shelton Delivering 'Blue Sky' EP In July

(BHM) Sonic wanderer and time traveler Luke Tyler Shelton today announces that his debut EP Blue Sky will be released on July 18 via Concord Records. He heralds this news with the new single "A Bus Ain't A Home." Like a sonic sunset as the horizon shrinks in the rearview mirror, Shelton sings nostalgically of all those he misses while out on tour. The warm, familiar tone of the piano and the twangy lilt of the pedal steel guide the listener across the country with their heart still tethered at home.

Shelton shared, "'A Bus Ain't A Home' is the second release from my recent sessions at Sunset Sound. It's the first song I've written about being on the road and the experience of having to leave a loved one for extended periods of time."

Recorded with a full band in Hollywood alongside Shooter Jennings and Jonathan Wilson, Shelton set out to create a sound that is less produced and more authentic. The result is soul-soothing rock-and-roll at a windows-down, cruising pace. With a style informed by his DIY community that holds a mirror to the near-mythic creative hotbed of early-70s Laurel Canyon, Shelton calls back a faraway time at the crossroads of country-rock, folk-pop, and Southern soul.

Already this year, Shelton has spent time out on the road supporting The Dip and Joy Oladokun, as well as making his SXSW debut at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion. He is currently playing in the touring band of Malcolm Todd across North America. Over the summer, he will play a handful of shows with Ole 60, and make festival appearances at FairWell Festival and Evanston Folk Festival.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

July 17 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA*

July 18 - FairWell Festival - Redmond, Oregon

July 19 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA*

Sep. 6 - 7 - Evanston Folk Festival - Evanston, IL

* supporting Ole 60

