Lydia Luce Reveals 'Wisteria' Video

(MPG) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Lydia Luce shares her new single "Wisteria," a dreamy celebration of hope and the space to change. Produced by Jordan Lehning (Joy Oladokun, Caitlin Rose, Kacey Musgraves) and co-written with songwriting duo Jake Finch and Collin Pastore (Lucy Dacus), the track gently wraps around Luce's vocals before building into a swell of strings as she declares "Everything seems possible / Anything is possible." The accompanying music video finds Luce exploring the English countryside after the song was recorded at Real World Studios.
Lydia Luce on the new single: "Quite often I'm at home and I hear my partner laughing or singing to himself upstairs. It makes me so happy. I sometimes can't believe we are where we are. Our relationship began with substance abuse and codependency and we have found our way to a safe and loving marriage with the help of therapy and the willingness to grow. This song is about hope and believing that change can happen. I feel that way with our relationship and with my chronic pain/injuries. It's so beautiful it makes me want to cry. We will continue to face challenges and there will be weeks of physical pain but I know we can get to the other side with time. For now it feels so good to sit on my couch with my dog and listen to Ryan sing to himself upstairs."
She continues, "The music video for 'Wisteria' was filmed in the English countryside with Katie Sylvester. We had just finished recording at Real World Studios in Box and we stayed a few days extra to film in the area. We wandered through fields of cows and sheep and filmed at the beautiful Iford Manor gardens."
"Wisteria" follows Luce's April single "Florence," a breathy and beautiful lullaby she wrote for her future child, which coincidentally released just weeks after she found out she was expecting. These two songs are her first new music since the 2023 LP Florida Girl, which garnered praise from The Fader and prompted The Tennessean to declare "Like a siren, Lydia Luce's voice beckons her listeners deep inside a reflective world of intoxicating cosmic pop." Luce's 2021 album Dark River similarly saw acclaim from Under The Radar, FLOOD and Paste, who said "Luce's brand of spellbinding folk is made all the better by her virtuosity as a classical musician." A classically trained violinist, Luce and her longtime creative collaborator Jordan Lehning run the Nashville-based strings collective Lockeland Strings, a community arts organization that hosts monthly showcases of local artists accompanied by string quintet, alongside performances of new contemporary classical pieces from local composers.
Later this month, Luce will head to the west coast for a run of dates supporting Cornelia Murr, with stops in San Diego, Ojai, San Francisco and more.
Lydia Luce 2025 Tour Dates
June 18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
June 19 - Ojai, CA @ Ojai Deer Lodge *
June 20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's *
June 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt Bar *
June 25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
June 26 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *
* - Supporting Cornelia Murr
