Madonna's Long-Rumored Release Veronica Electronica Coming Next Month

(align) Madonna announces the long-rumored project "Veronica Electronica" featuring rare and unreleased remixes from her critically acclaimed album Ray of Light. This pivotal moment in Madonna's singular career will also be highlighted with a new release from the Silver Collection, Madonna's ongoing career-spanning series of collectible, limited-edition silver vinyl reissues of her unparalleled catalogue.

Veronica Electronica arrives July 25 on silver vinyl and digitally. Vinyl orders from Madonna.com and Rhino.com will include an exclusive silver mylar lithograph. The beloved deep cut "Skin (The Collaboration Remix Edit)" from Veronica Electronica arrives today.

Veronica Electronica, an eight-track companion to Ray of Light, was originally envisioned by Madonna as a remix album in 1998. The project was ultimately sidelined by the original album's runaway success and the parade of hit singles that dominated the spotlight for more than a year. Ray of Light went on to sell over 16 million copies worldwide and earned Madonna four GRAMMY Awards, including Best Pop Album.

More than 25 years later, that long-rumored concept finally comes to life. The collection features newly edited versions of club remixes by Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT, and Victor Calderone, along with the original demo of "Gone, Gone, Gone"-a previously unreleased recording produced by Madonna and Rick Nowels.

VERONICA ELECTRONICA

LP Track Listing

Side A

1. "Drowned World/Substitute For Love" - BT & Sasha Bucklodge Ashram New Edit

2. "Ray Of Light" - Sasha Twilo Mix Edit

3. "Skin" - The Collaboration Remix Edit

4. "Nothing Really Matters" - Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub

Side B

1. "Sky Fits Heaven" - Victor Calderone Future New Edit

2. "Frozen" - Widescreen Mix and Drums

3. "The Power Of Good-Bye" - Fabien's Good God Mix Edit

4. "Gone, Gone, Gone" - Original Demo Version *

