mgk Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Cliche' Video

(ICLG) Multi-platinum recording artist mgk has just unveiled behind-the-scenes footage chronicling the making of his recently released music video for his single "cliche".
The behind-the-scenes video directed by Hunter Simmons pulls back the curtain on the creative process of the official music video directed by Sam Cahill and allows fans to see the hilarious and irresistible carefree side of mgk.
Now, the "cliche" music video is sitting at almost 5M views and peaked at #3 on YouTube. The single currently has over 10M global streams and continues to grow daily.
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Morgan Wallen Surprised Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance (2024 In Review)
mgk Premieres 'El Pistolero' Video
Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance- Roger Waters' 'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague Coming To Theaters- Heart Offer Reward For Stolen Instruments- more
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more
Ryan Bingham Surprises Fans With 'Dangerous' New Song- What Would it Sound Like if KISS Released a Country Album?- Morgan Wade's 'The Party Is Over' Video- more
Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Sapphire' Video- Madonna's Long-Rumored Release Veronica Electronica Coming Next Month- mgk Behind The Scenes- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance
Bush Release New Single 'The Land Of Milk And Honey'
Talking Heads Classic 'Psycho Killer' Gets Music Video
Dragonforce Recruit Alissa White-Gluz For New Version of 'Burning Heart'
Powerwolf Announce 'Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)' Album
The Happy Fits Share 'Cruel Power' Video To Announce New Album
A-ha Frontman Morten Harket Has Parkinson's Disease
Whitesnake Experience Will Be A One-Off Performance