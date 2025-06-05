.

mgk Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Cliche' Video

06-05-2025
(ICLG) Multi-platinum recording artist mgk has just unveiled behind-the-scenes footage chronicling the making of his recently released music video for his single "cliche".

The behind-the-scenes video directed by Hunter Simmons pulls back the curtain on the creative process of the official music video directed by Sam Cahill and allows fans to see the hilarious and irresistible carefree side of mgk.

Now, the "cliche" music video is sitting at almost 5M views and peaked at #3 on YouTube. The single currently has over 10M global streams and continues to grow daily.

