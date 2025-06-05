PAMELA Reimagine Blur's Girls & Boys'

(WMA) Between fish & chips and cold pints, PAMELA found themselves locked in a studio on the fringes of The Great Escape Festival, armed with one mission: to take Blur's iconic 'Girls & Boys' and make it their own. The result? A bold, synth-drenched rework of the Britpop classic.

The British-French duo tap into their signature sound: pulsing, instinctive, and defiantly unfiltered. Retaining the cult chorus and carefree spirit of the original, PAMELA's version leans fully into the club, think '90s nostalgia with a 2025 edge. The guitars are swapped for synths, the mood is bolder, the release freer, and the beat designed to lose yourself in. PAMELA's 'Girls & Boys' isn't just a cover - it's a generational nod through a contemporary lens, as PAMELA delivers a sound that lives in the space where indie rock collides with sweaty dance floors.

Speaking on the track, PAMELA said:"We're massive Damon Albarn fans, so covering 'Girls & Boys' was a no-brainer. We didn't want to just cover Blur, we wanted to flirt with it and see what happened. We couldn't play all the instruments so the computer joined the band. It ended up more electronic, but we kept the Britpop heart beating underneath. It still sounds like a beautiful panic attack on the dance floor which is basically our comfort zone."

PAMELA's appearance at London's LIDO Festival this month marks another step forward in their rise, crafting a sound that flows with urgency and defies easy categorisation. Their philosophy is simple: don't overthink it. Let it hit you. Let it move you.

