Powerwolf Announce 'Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)' Album

(NR) Powerwolf will release their brand-new live release, Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle), on March 6, 2026 via Napalm Records! This tremendous offering captures the magic, energy and theatrical brilliance of POWERWOLF's biggest headline tour to date. Recorded during the breathtaking sold out show of their Wolfsnächte Tour 2024 in Munich's Olympiahalle, Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is not just a live release - it is a grandiose cinematic experience and a sacred celebration of metal, filled with fire, emotion, and boundless creativity.

What began as an unconventional project in 2004 has since evolved into one of the most successful metal phenomena worldwide. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) documents POWERWOLF's unrelenting rise to the top, showcasing a performance that goes far beyond a metal concert. From a fire-breathing church organ and thunderous pyro spectacles to dark, operetta-like storytelling and rousing crowd interaction, this show is pure heavy metal theater at its finest. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is an absolute must-have for every music lover. It will be available in multiple formats including Blu-Ray, DVD, CD and Vinyl as well as a Deluxe Boxset, Earbook, Mediabook, and several other Collectors Editions, featuring exclusive bonus content.

Fans who pre-order the Earbook or BOX-VINYL edition of the new album through the Napalm Records mailorder until July 31 will have the unique chance to have their name printed in the booklet of both editions. All you need to do is enter your name (up to 20 characters) in a special field on the product page when placing your order here.

POWERWOLF states: "We always knew that no words or short recap videos could truly capture what we experienced together during the Wolfsnächte 2024 tour. Every night was its own kind of magic - still, we wanted to find a way to hold on to those memories and share them in the most powerful way possible. That's why we decided to record the full, massive, sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich - to preserve just a piece of what we all felt on this tour. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is more than a live release. It's a tribute and manifestation to the moments we created together."

