Talking Heads Classic 'Psycho Killer' Gets Music Video

(SFM) Talking Heads premiere the first ever music video for their classic song "Psycho Killer," directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mike Mills (C'mon C'mon, Beginners) and starring Saoirse Ronan (Little Women, Lady Bird). The release also marks the 50th anniversary of the Talking Heads' live debut at CBGB on June 5, 1975, when they opened for the Ramones.

The music video follows a young woman (Ronan) unraveling while stuck in her daily routine. She moves through the same unchanging settings-bedroom, kitchen, office, car-while becoming a different version of herself each day. Her outfits loop across the days in a steady visual rhythm, as her emotions veer wildly from content to furious to numb and spiral into sudden outbursts or haunted silences. Mills' disquieting portrait of isolation echoes the tension at the heart of the song. "This video makes the song better- We LOVE what this video is NOT - it's not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious." - Talking Heads

"This album literally changed what was possible in life for me, so to get to play with the subversive, uncategorizable beauty of Talking Heads, and to play with Saoirse who brought so much surprise, power, vulnerability and mischief to the party, it's one of the best things I ever got to be a part of - still can't believe it actually happened." - Mike Mills

"To simply be mentioned in the same breath as Talking Heads is hands down one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me, let alone making a video with the singular Mike Mills to accompany one of their most iconic songs - 'Psycho Killer'. I have grown up listening to their music, so this truly is a childhood/teenage/lifelong dream come true. Mike, myself and the rest of the creative team had so much fun making this, and I can't wait for Talking Heads fans to see it!" - Saoirse Ronan

First released in 1977, "Psycho Killer" introduced Talking Heads to a wider audience and was the band's first charting single. It remains a cornerstone of their legacy and is featured in countless films and playlists.

The video arrives amid the quartet's yearlong 50th anniversary celebration. Formed in 1975, Talking Heads became one of the most influential bands to emerge from New York's CBGB scene. A run of groundbreaking albums charted their evolution-from art-school minimalism into bold sonic and rhythmic experimentation-making them unlikely pop stars along the way. Critically and commercially successful, the band-Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison-helped shape the language of modern music and expanded the creative possibilities of the music video.

Related Stories

Talking Heads In The Studio For 'Stop Making Sense' 40th Anniversary

Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'

News > Talking Heads