The Dead Daisies Release 'Lookin' For Trouble' Documentary

(PPR) Following the release of their acclaimed blues album Lookin' For Trouble, The Dead Daisies have shared a brand-new short documentary that goes far beyond a standard "making-of." Released today, the 20-minute film offers an intimate, cinematic look at how a spontaneous late-night jam session in Muscle Shoals turned into one of the band's most soul-stirring records-and explores the rich musical history that made it possible.
Shot on location in Muscle Shoals and inside the legendary FAME Studios, the documentary captures the serendipity, spirit, and grit behind the album's creation. It's part road film, part musical excavation, and a heartfelt tribute to the enduring power of the blues. Featuring some never-before-seen footage of the band en route to FAME, the documentary takes viewers deep into the band's creative process and the historical context of the songs they chose to reinterpret.
Through candid interviews with lead vocalist John Corabi, guitarist Doug Aldrich, and bassist Michael Devin, the film traces the roots of the blues and its evolution into rock & roll. The band dives into the legends and folklore surrounding artists like Lead Belly, Muddy Waters, and Albert King-whose fingerprints are all over Lookin' For Trouble. Viewers gain new insight into the inspiration behind their fiery covers of classics like Robert Johnson's "Crossroads," John Lee Hooker's "Boom Boom," and B.B. King's "The Thrill Is Gone."
"When I first heard blues, it was through bands like Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones," recalls Corabi. "The deeper I researched my heroes, the deeper I got into the history of this music. The blues is the soul of rock 'n' roll-it's in everything we do."
The documentary also captures the camaraderie and chemistry among the band and producer Marti Frederiksen, who encouraged the group to capture everything live, in the moment, with minimal overdubs. The result is a set of blistering blues performances that feel immediate and reverent all at once.
Out now via Fame / Malaco Records, Lookin' For Trouble is The Dead Daisies' first full-fledged blues album. Tracked live at FAME Studios, the record began as an impromptu tribute to their blues heroes-and evolved into a high-octane, soul-drenched collection that fuses reverence with signature grit.
