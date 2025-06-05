The Happy Fits Share 'Cruel Power' Video To Announce New Album

(MPG) The Happy Fits announced their new album Lovesick will release on September 19th. Their first full-length album in over three years, Lovesick arrives in the wake of an emotional maelstrom in which the band's world turned upside down in every way imaginable. Rather than let it break their stride, though, the acclaimed quartet leaned into the turmoil, transforming all the heartbreak and uncertainty they experienced into their most exhilarating, adventurous, and cathartic record yet.

The band also shared today their new single "Cruel Power" along with an official video featuring world-renowned dancer and choreographer Lucy Vallely. A gritty, chip-on-the-shoulder rocker, "Cruel Power" embodies the push and pull of a toxic breakup, inviting heartbreak, if only for the rush.

"This track lives in the messiest corners of attraction," stated frontman Calvin Langman. "It's about knowingly putting yourself in a situation that's bad for your heart, and doing it anyway. The lines between friend and lover blur, and suddenly you're watering someone else's plants and wondering how you got here. There's humor in it, self-deprecation, and a little lustful chaos. I wanted it to feel like a late-night spiral in song form. It captures that ridiculous, electric moment when you know you're being played-but part of you kinda loves the drama."

Of the video, Langman continued, "I love one-take music videos. I love how it breaks down the convention of band and crew and it forces everyone to assume the role of performer. Every movement is carefully planned and the entire set has to move like one giant hive mind. This video was a huge group effort."

The Happy Fits teased the forthcoming album last month when they unveiled "Everything You Do," an intoxicating, heartsick anthem with infectious hooks, earworm melodies, and dynamic instrumentation heralding a roll-down-the-windows summer vibe. Earmilk called it "sublime" while Riff Magazine raved "it has all the makings of a proper summer anthem."

Lovesick was written and recorded after ten tumultuous months that saw one founding member depart the band severing a creative partnership that had formed the band's bedrock since the start, another leave tour to get sober following an emotional intervention, and a third entering an era of self-renaissance after the dissolution of a serious relationship and a series of relocations. The album is, as its title would suggest, a complicated reckoning with all the joy and pain that comes with opening your heart to the world. The songs are bold and fearless, reveling in the intensity of it all with radical vulnerability, and the performances are similarly, pairing blistering rock and roll energy and addictive pop hooks with sweeping orchestral arrangements and raw, revelatory lyrics.

Lovesick also marks The Happy Fits' first release with guitarists/vocalists Nico Rose and Raina Mullen, whose fresh perspective, innovative style, and undeniable chemistry with Langman and drummer Luke Davis manage to infuse the band's sound with the unbridled energy of a debut record. The result is a poignant reflection on loss, grief, and renewal that touches on everything from Fleetwood Mac and ABBA to Arcade Fire and The Cars, an alternately triumphant and devastating meditation on change and growth that consistently reaches for beauty and transcendence, no matter how distant they may seem.

"It feels like a whole new beginning," says Langman. "We had to go through a lot of struggle to get here, but the band is stronger and healthier than ever before now, and I couldn't be more excited about the chapter we're about to embark on."

Passion, in the end, is what Lovesick is all about. Not just romantic passion, but passion for life in all its messy, confusing glory: passion for growth, for healing, for heartbreak, for discovery, for destruction, for creation, for mistakes, for second chances. The Happy Fits have experienced it all these last ten months; now they're ready to share it onstage every night.

Lovesick Track Listing:

01) Do You See Me?

02) Everything You Do

03) Cruel Power

04) Lovesick #1 (Misery)

05) The Nerve

06) Miss You

07) I Could Stare at You for Hours

08) Sarah's Song

09) Shake Me

10) I Still Think I Love You

11) Wild in Love

12) Blackhole

13) Superior

14) Wrong About Me

15) I Remember

