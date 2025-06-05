Watch Morgan Wade's 'The Party Is Over' Video

(fcc) Morgan Wade has released the music video for her newest song "The Party Is Over." The track was released last week alongside the announcement of her new album "The Party is Over (recovered)", arriving August 1st.

A cinematic depiction of heartbreak, the video is a perfect visual representation of a "relationship hangover". Wade invites listeners into the world of the forthcoming album with "The Party Is Over," an anthemic, guitar-driven track that explores her lingering feelings in the aftermath of a relationship.

"Another year and I can't leave you alone/And why would I want to?" she sings. "When the lights all dim and the party is over/Baby I still want you when I'm sober." With the songwriting prowess and powerful storytelling she is so widely known for, Wade captures the universal experience of holding onto a past love.

