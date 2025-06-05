What Would it Sound Like if KISS Released a Country Album?

(MBM) The Dead Cowboys release Super Country Cowboy, the second single from their soon to be released debut album. Bobby Jensen talking about the new single, "Super Country Cowboy is a song that I love because fits me and my personality. I was raised half city mouse and half country mouse so it really hits home with who I am and where I come from. My dad was born and raised in the Hills of Summertown Tennessee, while my mom was born and raised in Minneapolis. With that diverse upbringing, I was raised to be streetsmart and country dumb as well as being fluent in two languages, English and southern bull, so you can't get much by me and I can usually see you coming.

Their combined upbringing and my love of KISS and Waylon Jennings led to my brackish existence between the ocean of rock 'n' roll and the river of country music. Growing up I often wondered what it would sound like if KISS released a Country Album and this song is a good example of what that might sound like. Super County Cowboy gives the stomp of hillbilly country , the thump of loud guitars with the storytelling lyrics and I think it's a great blend of styles in one song.

The video is a great visual of the boy who wants to be like his favorite band "The Dead Cowboys" and has their posters on his wall and every album. It's exactly what I was growing up as a KISS fanatic. He gets his first guitar and taste of what the loud power chord can do to your soul. Nothing will stop him now! He starts playing and singing nonstop and becomes the Super Country Cowboy."

The Dead Cowboys are set to release their debut album on Shotgun Records June 21st. Blazing out of the American heartland, The Dead Cowboys are the sonic outlaws redefining what it means to ride the line between heavy metal and country. With a signature sound they've dubbed "heavy western", this band is a hard-hitting fusion of roaring guitars, outlaw swagger, and dust-kicking groove that feels like Motorhead riding through a ghost town at midnight.

Originally formed in 2005 by Bobby Jensen-a powerhouse performer with a voice as wild as the frontier-The Dead Cowboys started as a passion project blending Bobby's deep love for classic country storytelling and the raw energy of metal. But when his other band, Hairball (a high-octane heavy metal tribute juggernaut), exploded onto the national scene, The Dead Cowboys were temporarily put out to pasture.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

6/21 Album Release Party at Route 47 Pub and Grub, Fridley MN

8/29 Le'musique Room, St Micheal MN

8/30 St Croix Casino Hertel, Hertel WI

