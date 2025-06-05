Zara Larsson Announces 'Midnight Sun' Album

(Epic) Zara Larsson kicks her boldest era yet into overdrive with the announcement of her heavily anticipated new album Midnight Sun, set for release on September 26, 2025.

The ten-track album is set to feature recent single "Pretty Ugly" as well as brand-new single and title track "Midnight Sun," which is set for release next Friday, June 13, 2025.

Created over the last year with frequent collaborator MNEK, alongside producers Margo XS and Zhone, as well as songwriter Helena Gao-Zara's latest is a true tour-de-force, and her best work to-date. The album ripples with confidence, as it's storytelling bursts with truth and vulnerability, plumbing the depth and growth of Zara's artistry and journey over nearly 20 years in the public eye. It's an album unafraid to show all sides of the 27-year-old: lovestruck, wistful, ambitious, cocky, flippant, and uncertain, often in the same breath. The story begins with "Midnight Sun," the first song written for the album.

"In thinking about this album, I thought, 'What do I want to say? What do I want this to be?' I really am proud of my Swedish pop heritage, so I wanted to write about a Swedish summer where the sun never goes down," says Zara. "I wanted the whole album to feel like it's a summer night and it never ends. And it doesn't matter if it's December: the summer night will be there for you. It's waiting for you, it will come back for you, and you will come back for it."

Zara Larsson recently kicked off the new era with the confident and rowdy "Pretty Ugly," alongside an incredible music video directed by Charlotte Rutherford (PinkPanthress, Charli XCX, Ashnniko), and choreographed by Zoi Tatopoulos (FKA Twigz)-fierce, feral, and completely unapologetic.

