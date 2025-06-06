Bad Religion & Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park Los Angeles Lineup

(AM Media) Punk In The Park, North America's premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer festival, returns to Southern California Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5 for two epic days of punk rock at the edge of the Pacific. Punk In The Park Los Angeles will take over Berth 46 at the Port Of Los Angeles in San Pedro, CA with 40+ bands on 3 stages, along with a Craft Beer Festival, Punk Rock Swap Meet and Vinyl Village.

Punk In The Park Los Angeles will feature headlining performances from Bad Religion and Pennywise (Saturday), Descendents and The Interrupters (Sunday), along with Face To Face, Screeching Weasel, The Adicts, Stiff Little Fingers, Street Dogs, Comeback Kid, The Bronx, The Casualties, Michael McColgan & The Bomb Squad, T.S.O.L., Adolescents, Agent Orange, Manic Hispanic, Dead To Me, Teenage Bottlerocket, Guttermouth, Authority Zero, The Bombpops, Dwarves, The Queers, The Briggs, Ignite, Death By Stereo, Niis, Slaughterhouse, The Drowns, Left Alone, Chaser, Crazy & The Brains, Love Canal, DFL, Grito, Toxic Energy, Terror Attack and more.

Punk In The Park producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said, "We hosted one of the most unforgettable weekends in punk rock history, sending off NOFX in the most beautiful way last year. For 2025, we thought long and hard about how to follow that up...Who would deliver another world-class weekend? And honestly, I think we nailed it. Bad Religion, Descendents, Pennywise, The Interrupters, Screeching Weasel, The Adicts, Face to Face, Stiff Little Fingers...I'm ecstatic about this lineup!"

Weekend tickets for Punk In The Park Los Angeles are on sale now at www.PunkInThePark.com. Single day tickets and the daily music lineups will be available closer to the event. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival dates.

In addition to a full day of music, Punk In The Park showcases the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM each day. Attendees can upgrade their experience with craft beer sampling as a $15 add-on purchase for those 21+.

Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas all days, with vegan options offered.

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP). Brew Ha Ha Productions is known for events that seamlessly blend music, culture, and lifestyle, including Punk In Drublic, Punk In The Park, Brightside Music Festival, California Is For Lovers, Silverado Showdown, Shamrock Rebellion with Flogging Molly, Lucky Punks!, and Unhinged Festival.

Since launching in 2021, Punk In The Park has grown to include events in Denver, CO; Los Angeles, CA; Orlando, FL; Orange County, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Ventura, CA and Worcester, MA, with more to come.

Event Details

Name: Punk In The Park Los Angeles

Dates: Saturday, October 4 & Sunday, October 5

Doors Open: Noon

Location: Berth 46, 3011 Miner St, San Pedro, CA 90731

Music Lineup

Bad Religion

Descendents

Pennywise

The Interrupters

Face To Face

Screeching Weasel

The Adicts

Stiff Little Fingers

Street Dogs

Comeback Kid

The Bronx

The Casualties

Michael McColgan & The Bomb Squad

T.S.O.L.

Adolescents

Agent Orange

Manic Hispanic

Dead To Me

Teenage Bottlerocket

Guttermouth

Authority Zero

The Bombpops

Dwarves

The Queers

The Briggs

Ignite

Death By Stereo

Niis

Slaughterhouse

The Drowns

Left Alone

Chaser

Crazy & The Brains

Love Canal

DFL

Grito

Toxic Energy

Terror Attack

Tickets

- Weekend (2 Day) General Admission Tickets Start At: $149.99 + fees

- Weekend (2 Day) VIP Tickets Start At: $279.99 + fees

- All tickets provide access to music performances and the option for craft beer tasting as a $15 add-on purchase (per day) for 21+.

VIP Tickets Include Access To All GA Areas Plus

- Commemorative VIP laminate

- Dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes

- Dedicated VIP main stage viewing area

- Access to VIP lounge with seating

- Dedicated food and VIP bars

Beer Tasting

- A Beer Tasting Pass can be purchased for $15 per day.

- The Tasting Pass includes unlimited beer samples from Noon-3:00 PM.

- The Tasting Pass must be accompanied by a General Admission or VIP ticket.

- No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to sample.

Please note that festival attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

