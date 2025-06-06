BANKS Kicks Off North American Tour

(BT) Last night, world-renowned singer-songwriter, BANKS, kicked off the North American leg of her "Off With Her Head" tour in Seattle, WA, which is produced by Live Nation in support of her recently released album.

BANKS captivated the crowded room with a powerful set. Standing alone on-stage, her commanding voice filled the space as she played tracks from her latest album, Off With Her Head, and fan favorites from earlier releases.

The tour will be making stops in a number of major cities across North America including Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Brooklyn, Boston, and more. In addition, BANKS recently announced that she will be taking the tour overseas to Europe and Australia this fall.

BANKS' tour follows the release of the deluxe version of Off With Her Head. The deluxe album is an extension of the bold, genre-defying body of work that channels raw emotion, vulnerability and empowerment. The Off With Her Head deluxe album also includes five acoustic tracks and features her newest single "Candy", as well as previous singles "I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" featuring Doechii, "Best Friends," "Love Is Unkind," along with "Delulu," and "Meddle In The Mold."

Related Stories

BANKS Delivers 'Candy'

BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video

Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Banks of the Brazos' Video

Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Shares New Single 'Honestly'

News > BANKS