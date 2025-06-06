Cameron Whitcomb Announces New U.S Headline Tour Dates

(Atlantic) Cameron Whitcomb has announced a new series of US headline dates, continuing what has proven the biggest live run of his career. The I've Got Options Tour gets underway August 5 at Minneapolis, MN's famed First Avenue and then travels until mid-November.

Highlights include an eagerly awaited two-night stand at West Hollywood, CA's historic Troubadour (October 4-5). Support on select dates comes from Jonah Kagen and Tayler Holder. General on-sales start Friday, June 13 at 10:00 am (local).

Having already spent much of the past year on the road, Whitcomb is set to keep the momentum going with a nonstop live schedule that includes this weekend's at CMA Fest Presented by SoFi in Nashville, TN, with performances at Spotify House (Friday, June 6 at 1:00 pm) and the Good Molecules Reverb Stage (Saturday, June 7 at 2:45 pm). The Nanaimo, BC-based artist's stacked live schedule resumes in July with the next leg of his hugely successful Hundred Mile High Tour, including a Canadian run that saw over 80% of all tickets sold out during presales before box offices officially opened to the general public.

Highlights include sold out home province two-night stands at Vancouver, BC's famed Commodore Ballroom (July 17, 22) and Kelowna, BC's Revelry (July 25-26). Additional dates include festival performances at such iconic events as Calgary, AB's Calgary Stampede (July 10), a recently added US headline show at Seattle, WA's Showbox SoDo (July 18), a number of sold out previously announced US headline dates, and the eagerly awaited EU/UK leg of the Hundred Mile High Tour.

Currently boasting over 7M monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 3M fans across social platforms, and over 300M worldwide streams and counting, Whitcomb is well into what is shaping up as a landmark 2025, including the recent arrival of his fiery new single, "Gasoline & Matches," available now via Atlantic Records. Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Riley (Knox, Grace VanderWaal) and co-written by Whitcomb, Riley, and singer-songwriter Chance Emerson, the incendiary track reminds us that while you can destroy the physical reminders of a relationship, you can't burn the memories.

