Carrie Underwood Celebrates 20 Years Of Debut Album 'Some Hearts'

(SiriusXM's CARRIE'S COUNTRY) On Tuesday, June 3, Carrie Underwood celebrated 20 years of her 9x-Platinum debut album and the best-selling debut country album of all time, Some Hearts, and the 2-year anniversary of her year-round SiriusXM channel CARRIE'S COUNTRY, with a special live full-band performance debuting a one-of-a-kind rhinestone microphone stand as part of the Opry's 100th anniversary, and interview with SiriusXM host Cody Alan, live from her Official Fan Club Party at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The "20 Years In 20 Questions" Q&A featured Carrie sharing many memories from over the years, as well as speaking about how she and her son love listening to Linkin Park. Additionally, Carrie talked about being a judge on American Idol, how being a past contestant affected her mentoring of this year's contestants, and the advice she gave them.

The Official Carrie Underwood Fan Club Party will premiere on SiriusXM's CARRIE'S COUNTRY on Friday, June 6 at 2:00 pm ET and will be available on the SiriusXM app.

Fan club members flocked to Nashville from around the world, as far as Australia, Switzerland, the UK, and Canada and from over 40 U.S. states. They enjoyed exclusive merch, food trucks, a raffle, and a variety of photo opportunities including sitting on the Cadillac throne used in the performance of "Two Black Cadillacs" from Underwood's recently wrapped Las Vegas residency REFLECTION, and getting an up close view to the pink champagne glass used in her spectacular headline performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest this past January.

The Some Hearts 20th Anniversary Edition vinyl will be out November 14 and is available for pre-order now which includes a new alternate cover and packaging, an exclusive photo book, and 4 tracks from a live session at Blackbird Studios in Nashville.

