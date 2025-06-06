Danko Jones Declare 'Everyday Is Saturday Night' With New Video

(CSM) Who says Saturday night only comes once a week? With their brand new single, "Everyday Is Saturday Night," Canadian rock torchbearers Danko Jones prove that the party never has to end. The track is the second thunderous offering from their forthcoming album, due this November via Perception.

With "Everyday Is Saturday Night," Danko Jones delivers a high-octane, party-ready anthem that rewires your week, makes you forget about the 9-to-5 grind, turning mundane Mondays into Fridays and every day into a non-stop Saturday night party you won't want to end. It's a rallying cry to live loud and love harder.

Frontman Danko Jones puts it plainly: "'Everyday Is Saturday Night' is proving we're on a roll when it comes to anthems."

Clocking in at just over three minutes of pure rock ecstasy, the single is a sonic rebellion for anyone who's ever wished the weekend would last forever - and with this track on repeat, it just might. Riffs thunder, drums pummel, and Danko's unmistakable snarl dares you to call in sick and crank it up louder. This is more than a song - it's a middle finger to monotony, a rebel yell against routine. Why wait for the weekend when "Everyday Is Saturday Night"?

The single is accompanied by a visually striking, artful and cinematic music video. Written, directed, and edited by Italian filmmaker Giacomo Triglia (Maneskin, Dolce & Gabbana, Jovanotti), the video was filmed in Osaka, Japan, and stars Lidia Passarelli. Triglia's surreal, stylized direction offers a fresh visual layer to the song, blending emotion and edge in unexpected ways.

