Glenn Hughes Announces 'Chosen' Album With Title Track Video

(Freeman Promotions) Rock legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes returns to announce his new studio album 'Chosen,' set for release on September 5th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate the announcement, Glenn shares the title track, along with an accompanying music video.
In addition, this year will also see Glenn Hughes busy touring across Europe and South America, with "The Chosen Years" tour starting in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on September 2nd, and ending on November 29th in Bogota, Colombia.
Commenting on the new album, Glenn states: "Songwriting is deeply personal to me, and l generally write and record when I have something to say. It's been nine years since I recorded my last solo album, 'Resonate.' There have been recordings and collaborations with other artists since 2016.
"When writing 'Chosen,' I went back to my life drawing board, writing about the human condition, love, hope, faith, and acceptance. I write about how I feel on the inside and not externally. My life is lived from within, in the present moment. It's an album of soul food, and I've never been so grateful, right here, on planet earth. Music is the healer!"
