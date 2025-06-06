.

Guns N' Roses Launching Second Leg Of Their 2025 World Tour

(TOC) Guns N' Roses announced the second leg of their 2025 world tour, with new dates slated for this fall throughout Latin America. The new run of shows follows the success of the band's massive 2025 European, Asian, and Middle Eastern Tour, which is currently underway through the end of the summer.

The additional 13 dates will see the powerhouse band hit the stage beginning in October, kicking off in Costa Rica with performances in El Salvador, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru before wrapping in Mexico in November.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 9 at 9am local time with the band's Nightrain Presale. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning Tuesday, June 10 at 9am local time on gunsnroses.com.

SUMMER 2025 TOUR DATES
June 6 - Coimbra, Portugal // Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
June 9 - Barcelona, Spain // Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys
June 12 - Florence, Italy // Firenze Rocks*
June 15 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia // Rock For People *
June 18 - Dusseldorf, Germany // Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 20 - Munich, Germany // Allianz Arena
June 23 - Birmingham, UK // Villa Park
June 26 - London, UK // Wembley Stadium
June 29 - Aarhus, Denmark // Eskelunden
July 2 - Trondheim, Norway // Granasen Ski Centre
July 4 - Stockholm, Sweden // Strawberry Arena
July 7 - Tampere, Finland // Ratina Stadium
July 10 - Kaunas, Lithuania // Darius and Girėnas Stadium
July 12 - Warsaw, Poland // PGE Nardowy
July 15 - Budapest, Hungary // Puskas Arena
July 18 - Belgrade, Serbia // Usce Park
July 21 - Sofia, Bulgaria // Vasil Levski Stadium
July 24 - Austria, Vienna // Ernst Happel Stadion
July 28 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg // Luxembourg Open Air
July 31 - Wacken, Germany // Wacken Open Air*

*Festival appearance

FALL 2025 TOUR DATES
October 1 - San Jose, Costa Rica // Estadio Nacional
October 4 - San Salvador, El Salvador // Estadio Cuscatlan
October 7 - Bogota, Colombia // Vive Claro
October 11 - Medellin, Colombia // Atanasio Girardot
October 14 - Santiago, Chile // Parque Estadio Nacional
October 17 - Buenos Aires, Argentina // Estadio Huracan
October 21 - Florianopolis, Brazil // Arena Opus
October 25 - São Paulo, Brazil // Allianz Parque
October 28 - Curitiba, Brazil // Pedreira Paulo Leminski
October 31 - Cuiaba, Brazil // Arena Pantanal
November 2 - Brasília, Brazil // Arena BSB
November 5 - Lima, Peru // Estadio Nacional
November 8 - Mexico City, Mexico // Estadio GNP Seguros

