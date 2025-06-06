Guns N' Roses Launching Second Leg Of Their 2025 World Tour

(TOC) Guns N' Roses announced the second leg of their 2025 world tour, with new dates slated for this fall throughout Latin America. The new run of shows follows the success of the band's massive 2025 European, Asian, and Middle Eastern Tour, which is currently underway through the end of the summer.

The additional 13 dates will see the powerhouse band hit the stage beginning in October, kicking off in Costa Rica with performances in El Salvador, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru before wrapping in Mexico in November.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 9 at 9am local time with the band's Nightrain Presale. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning Tuesday, June 10 at 9am local time on gunsnroses.com.

SUMMER 2025 TOUR DATES

June 6 - Coimbra, Portugal // Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

June 9 - Barcelona, Spain // Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys

June 12 - Florence, Italy // Firenze Rocks*

June 15 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia // Rock For People *

June 18 - Dusseldorf, Germany // Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 20 - Munich, Germany // Allianz Arena

June 23 - Birmingham, UK // Villa Park

June 26 - London, UK // Wembley Stadium

June 29 - Aarhus, Denmark // Eskelunden

July 2 - Trondheim, Norway // Granasen Ski Centre

July 4 - Stockholm, Sweden // Strawberry Arena

July 7 - Tampere, Finland // Ratina Stadium

July 10 - Kaunas, Lithuania // Darius and Girėnas Stadium

July 12 - Warsaw, Poland // PGE Nardowy

July 15 - Budapest, Hungary // Puskas Arena

July 18 - Belgrade, Serbia // Usce Park

July 21 - Sofia, Bulgaria // Vasil Levski Stadium

July 24 - Austria, Vienna // Ernst Happel Stadion

July 28 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg // Luxembourg Open Air

July 31 - Wacken, Germany // Wacken Open Air*

*Festival appearance

FALL 2025 TOUR DATES

October 1 - San Jose, Costa Rica // Estadio Nacional

October 4 - San Salvador, El Salvador // Estadio Cuscatlan

October 7 - Bogota, Colombia // Vive Claro

October 11 - Medellin, Colombia // Atanasio Girardot

October 14 - Santiago, Chile // Parque Estadio Nacional

October 17 - Buenos Aires, Argentina // Estadio Huracan

October 21 - Florianopolis, Brazil // Arena Opus

October 25 - São Paulo, Brazil // Allianz Parque

October 28 - Curitiba, Brazil // Pedreira Paulo Leminski

October 31 - Cuiaba, Brazil // Arena Pantanal

November 2 - Brasília, Brazil // Arena BSB

November 5 - Lima, Peru // Estadio Nacional

November 8 - Mexico City, Mexico // Estadio GNP Seguros

